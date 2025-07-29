Trawick International Announces Strategic Partnership with AmTrust to Enhance Travel Insurance Offerings

MIAMI, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick International, a leading provider of international travel insurance and assistance services, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a global powerhouse in specialty insurance solutions.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in Trawick International’s mission to deliver more robust, flexible, and personalized travel insurance options. By combining Trawick’s deep market expertise with AmTrust’s industry-leading underwriting capabilities, the partnership will fuel the development of innovative trip cancellation and travel protection plans that better serve today’s travelers.

“This partnership with AmTrust represents more than just expanded capabilities; it’s a shared commitment to protecting what matters most: the traveler,” said Bailey Foster, Senior Vice President of Travel Insurance at Trawick International. “Together, we’re building smarter, more seamless coverage that meets travelers where they are and helps them go even farther.”

Daryl Trawick, President and CEO of Trawick International, emphasized the strategic alignment between the two companies: “Working with AmTrust strengthens our ability to deliver next-generation solutions tailored to an ever-changing global travel environment. This partnership allows us to stay ahead of the curve and continue delivering the kind of comprehensive, dependable protection travelers need and expect from us.”

The alliance reflects both companies’ shared commitment to innovation, exceptional service, and meeting the evolving demands of today’s travel landscape.

Jeff Fenster, EVP Specialty Risk, at AmTrust Financial Services added, “AmTrust is excited to collaborate with Trawick International, a trusted leader in the travel insurance industry. Together, we will deliver enhanced products and exceptional service that travelers can rely on, giving them confidence and protection no matter where they travel.”

Together, we’re building travel insurance for a new era. Anywhere Starts Here.

About Trawick International

For over 25 years, Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and assistance services. The company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today’s globally mobile population. For more, visit trawickinternational.com.

About AmTrust Financial Services

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. is a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York. AmTrust provides specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owners policies, and warranty and specialty risk coverage. AmTrust’s solutions are backed by superior underwriting expertise and exceptional customer service. For more information, visit www.amtrustfinancial.com.

Media Contact

Emily Tarkany

Senior Marketing Manager

Trawick International

Emily.Tarkany@TrawickInternational.com