Lead and Copper Rule Improvements Compliance Tool Now Featured by National Center for Healthy Housing

CHICAGO, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI) is proud to announce that its innovative Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator™ (LSLRCC) is now officially listed in the Safe Drinking Water section of the National Center for Healthy Housing (NCHH) website — a nationally respected leader in healthy housing and environmental health equity.

This listing places the LSLRCC alongside tools and resources from leading public health authorities, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the American Public Health Association (APHA)-supported National Environmental Health Partnership Council, and the Lead Innovation Hub led by the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) and Environmental Policy Innovation Center (EPIC) — solidifying the calculator’s role as a trusted resource in national lead service line replacement efforts.

Developed under the leadership of Anthony Ross, former EPA Flint Emergency Coordinator and founder of EPHI, the LSLRCC provides Tribal and local governments, water utilities, and public health professionals with a free, user-friendly tool to accurately estimate the costs of replacing lead service lines. By enabling more precise planning and reducing inefficiencies, the calculator supports efforts to lower lead exposure risks in drinking water — a critical public health priority.

The NCHH’s inclusion of the LSLRCC within its comprehensive Safe Drinking Water resources reflects a broad coalition of partners including the Environmental Defense Fund and NCHH collaboration on the Public Health and Water Utility Matchmaking Survey, Eco-Healthy Child Care® (a national program of the Children’s Environmental Health Network), the National Association for Family Child Care (NAFCC), and the Children’s Environmental Health Network (CEHN). This collective effort highlights the shared commitment to equitable and effective solutions that protect vulnerable populations from lead contamination.

“We’re deeply honored to be featured by the National Center for Healthy Housing, whose mission mirrors our commitment to ensuring every home has safe, lead-free water,” said Anthony Ross, EPHI Director. “Our goal is to empower decision-makers with data-driven tools that drive impactful investments—advancing public health and fostering environmental equity for all communities.”

The Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator is freely available online and rapidly gaining momentum among policymakers and stakeholders nationwide, as the United States accelerates efforts to replace lead service lines under the requirements of the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements.

Explore high-impact sponsorship opportunities supporting efforts to build equitable, safer, lead-free communities.

About EPHI:

Environmental & Public Health International delivers EPA-aligned Public Water Supply Training informed by in-depth experience and essential takeaways from the Flint Water Crisis and Flint’s public water system recovery. Our mission is to equip public water utilities and regulatory agencies with the essential tools, knowledge, and best practices needed to protect community health and prevent future drinking water contamination events.

By leveraging data-driven insights, we help regulators and communities strengthen State Revolving Fund (SRF) grant applications, accelerate compliance with EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI), and advance infrastructure upgrades supported by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). Our work also aligns with global efforts to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), focusing on safe, equitable access to clean drinking water. For more information on our terms, privacy policy, training evaluation surveys, and registration details, please contact us.

You can access the original press release in the News Section of EPHI’s website.