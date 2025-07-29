The International Myeloma Foundation Mourns the Loss of Accomplished Attorney and Longtime Board Member Benson Klein

STUDIO CITY, Calif., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) announces with great sadness the passing of our beloved and longtime Board Member Benson Klein, JD. After living courageously with myeloma for over 27 years, Benson passed peacefully and beautifully on Monday, July 21, surrounded by his loving wife of 57 years, Carol Klein, and their daughters Lori Klein (Max Fainberg), Leanne Klein (fiancé Daniel Damesek), and Sarah Klein, along with his cherished grandchildren Ava, Morgan, Cecelia "Cece", Sadie, Sebastian and Jonah. A treasured member of the IMF family and a devoted advocate within the broader myeloma community for more than two decades, Benson Klein left a profound and lasting impact on the lives of countless myeloma patients, care partners, and fellow supporters. His legacy of compassion, resilience, and service will continue to inspire us all.

Benson Klein practiced law for over 50 years and was a Principal Member of the firm Ward & Klein, Chartered. He earned his JD from Georgetown University College of Law in 1970 and became a proud member of the Maryland State Bar Association, the District of Columbia Bar Association, and the Montgomery County Bar Association. Beyond his legal work, Benson gave generously of his time and leadership, serving on the boards of the Washington Hebrew Congregation, Eagle Bank, and the Shady Grove Adventist Hospital Governance Board. He also held key leadership roles as Chairman of the Eagle Bank Healthcare Advisory Board and President of the Shady Grove Adventist Hospital Foundation, among others, contributing meaningfully to both business and nonprofit communities.

Despite the demands of his professional life, Benson’s greatest devotion was to his family. He made it a priority to be deeply involved in the lives of his children and grandchildren — coaching, doing school drop-offs, calling often, and showing up in all the ways that mattered, always with warmth and a sense of humor. His presence was constant, loving, and deeply felt.

Benson Klein was committed to the mission and vision of the International Myeloma Foundation, serving with distinction on the IMF’s Board of Directors for more than two decades. His contributions extended across several key committees, including Finance, Investment, Fundraising, and Governance, where he consistently brought thoughtful leadership, strategic insight, and unwavering dedication. Alongside his beloved wife Carol, Benson actively championed efforts to raise funds and awareness in support of research, education, advocacy, and patient care — always with heart and purpose.

From supporting creative projects like the Trooper Benson comic strip to hosting gala events, afternoon teas, or spirited games of bridge, Benson and Carol brought joy and energy to everything they touched. Their generosity inspired others — including their children and friends, who over the years have led fundraising events, sold handmade jewelry and dresses, and even held a virtual cooking fundraiser during the pandemic — all to support the myeloma community.

Most recently, the Klein family helped make possible the IMF’s U.S. Health Policy and Advocacy Summer Internship Program, which received over 350 applications this year. Thanks in part to their support, a promising intern was selected from this competitive pool, continuing Benson’s legacy of nurturing future advocates.

IMF Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning Diane Moran said, “We are devastated by the loss of Benson Klein who was our dear friend—a constant presence and a wise counselor. His unwavering humor and generous spirit will be remembered and felt for many years to come.”

IMF Chairperson of the Board Dr. S. Vincent Rajkumar said, “I will miss Benson’s insightful leadership and his ability to balance compassion and levity, even as he worked tirelessly to support a community facing the profound challenges of a life-threatening disease. I will also miss him greatly as a dear friend and mentor, who has steadfastly supported my journey as a physician and in my various roles at the IMF. I will not forget the enormous contributions he has made to the IMF and to patients with myeloma for over two decades.”

IMF Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Scarne shared, “To know Benson was to experience kindness, integrity, and deep commitment to others. I enjoyed his sharp wit as well as his steadfast loyalty to the IMF’s mission. His legacy within our organization is indelible, and his absence will be profoundly felt by all who had the privilege of working alongside him. We will continue to honor Benson’s remarkable life.”

The IMF is beyond grateful to Benson and his wife Carol for their dedication to the organization and the myeloma community as a whole. The team at the IMF sends its deepest sympathies, thoughts, and prayers to IMF Board Member Benson Klein's family members, friends, colleagues, and loved ones.

ABOUT MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells — white blood cells that make antibodies. A cancerous or malignant plasma cell is called a myeloma cell. Myeloma is called “multiple” because there are frequently multiple patches or areas in bone where it grows. It often involves damage to bone and kidneys. Multiple myeloma is still incurable, but great progress has been made in terms of survival over the last two decades. The disease is twice as common and is diagnosed at a younger age in African Americans than white Americans. The most common presenting symptoms include fatigue and bone pain.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest global foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The Foundation's reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support, and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is www.myeloma.org.

