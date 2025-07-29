Signature Systems, Inc. Partners With eConnect on State-Of-The-Art Casino Security Integration at New York-Based Casino Hotel

WARMINSTER, Pa., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI), the multi-award-winning technology company known for all-concept point-of-sale solutions, announced a new partnership with eConnect, an AI-driven facial recognition and video surveillance company. This new integration enhances communication between the POS and the video surveillance system, allowing tagged video logs to be searched easily. Security staff can search for and view transactions involving specific items, payment methods, times and employees in seconds, making monitoring for suspected fraud or theft easier than ever.

The integration, created by the partnership, was launched for the first time at Jake’s 58 Casino in New York. The property is now even more secure ahead of their next major expansion that began in 2024 and will double the size of the property.

“At Jake’s 58, security is extremely important to us. When we found out we could be the first gaming property to receive this new integration, we were delighted to add another tool to our infrastructure that could help protect guests and staff,” said Evan Proios, Deputy Director Information Technology at Jake’s 58.

The strategic partnership between SSI and eConnect is expected to roll out to more gaming and leisure properties soon.

“At eConnect, innovation is rooted in how we enhance the customer experience and elevate security through data integration,” said George DiGrandi, COO at eConnect. “Our new partnership with SSI exemplifies this mission, seamlessly linking point-of-sale data with video management systems. This integration doesn’t just make security more robust—it drives measurable results.”

“With dozens of integrations focused on gaming and hospitality, SSI has become the fastest-growing POS in the industry,” said John White, EVP/CTO of Signature Systems, Inc. “Our partnership with eConnect and support of Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel’s security suite is further proof of the seriousness with which we undertake our relationships with customers. Just another reason that so many casinos have made the switch.”

About Signature Systems (SSI)

With deep roots in food and beverage, SSI is a 35-year tenured technology solutions provider whose signature product is PDQ POS, a top rated, all-concept point of sale management system. SSI differentiates itself from all others by virtue of its all-in-one, custom solution sets; all-in-house, domestic teams (including development, live 24x7x365 support, and data/cyber security); and all-in-accountability for prompt, accurate issue resolution. Products & services include a natively integrated enterprise reporting mobile app, natively integrated "In-Place Dining" mobile app, natively integrated online ordering, an array of guest empowerment solutions including self-serve kiosks with multiple tenders, full PCI DSS compliance, comprehensive menu management, value-added integrations via RESTful APIs, expert project management, onsite training and education, and much more. Learn more at SSIpos.com SSI is the proud winner of the 2022 Innovation Award for Integration Services from Gaming & Leisure©.

About Jake’s 58

Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel brings the fun and excitement of casino gaming to Long Island visitors and residents in all parts of the New York City region. Since it fully opened in May 2017, Jake’s 58 has increased in popularity, drawing more and more gaming patrons from a wider region. Jake’s 58 is conveniently located in Islandia, N.Y., just off Exit 58 of I-495, the Long Island Expressway.

Jake’s 58 features 1,000 video lottery terminal (VLT) gaming machines, including electronic table game favorites Blackjack, Craps, Roulette, Baccarat, and Three Card Poker, thanks to the Interblock Stadium. Player’s Club is the casino’s loyalty program and is available to guests at no charge. Player’s Club Members earn free play rewards, hotel stays, special offers, & more based on individual play. Jake’s 58 also houses four Off-Track Betting kiosks with racing simulcast monitors.

The Hotel features 200 guest rooms with complimentary high-speed internet service. Jake’s 58 offers an extraordinary dining experience at Bistro58, featuring signature dishes and guest-favorite selections. Bistro58 also offers shareable plates, hand-crafted cocktails, and other contemporary touches. Additional food and beverage highlights include Cuppa Coffee & Bagels, Signature Casino Bar, Jake’s To Go, and Jake’s Cafe.

About eConnect

eConnect, based in Las Vegas, specializes in AI-driven facial recognition and video surveillance for casinos, hospitality, arenas, and stadiums. Learn more at www.econnectglobal.com.

