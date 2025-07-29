Copyleaks Launches AI Logic Across Major Learning Management Systems, Delivering Transparent AI Detection for Educators

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copyleaks , the AI content analysis and governance platform trusted by educators worldwide, today announced the launch of AI Logic. This groundbreaking feature within their award-winning AI Detector is the first to offer such transparency, transforming AI detection from a mysterious "black box" into a clear educational tool. Educators can now see why content is flagged as AI-generated.

AI Logic is immediately available across all major learning management systems, including Canvas, D2L Brightspace, Moodle, Blackboard, Schoology, Edsby, and Sakai.

“Educators have told us they need more than a score; they need the reason behind the score,” said Alon Yamin, co-founder and CEO of Copyleaks. “AI Logic brings that story directly into the LMS, combining pattern analysis with source matching so teachers can have constructive, evidence-based conversations with students about AI use and academic integrity.”

Cutting-edge Dual Detection Technology

AI Logic employs two proprietary technologies that work in tandem to provide the detection rationale:

AI Phrases – Identifies linguistic patterns that appear more frequently in AI-generated text than in human writing, highlighting specific sections that warrant review.

AI Source Match – Detects whether any portion of a submission matches AI-generated content already published online, even when content has been re-prompted or lightly modified.

This dual approach eliminates guesswork and enables educators to assess originality with confidence, all within their existing LMS workflow.

Transforming Detection into Education

Rather than simply flagging potential AI use, AI Logic transforms the detection process into meaningful educational opportunities. The platform enables instructors to:

Create teachable moments by showing students precisely why specific sections raised concerns

by showing students precisely why specific sections raised concerns Support fair assessment by approaching difficult conversations with evidence-based insights rather than assumptions

by approaching difficult conversations with evidence-based insights rather than assumptions Streamline workflows through seamless integration directly within their existing LMS.



“This isn’t about policing students – it’s about empowering learning,” added Yamin. “By providing clear explanations and traceable evidence, AI Logic turns what could be a confrontational moment into a collaborative learning experience.”

AI Logic is available now through all Copyleaks LMS integrations and can also be accessed via the Copyleaks web platform and API.

