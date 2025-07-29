DP World Celebrates 12 Years of Success and Expansion at Brazil’s Port of Santos

SANTOS, Brazil, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World is celebrating 12 years of operations at the Port of Santos, highlighting its significant role in shaping Brazil’s trade infrastructure and driving sustainable economic growth. Since launching operations in 2013, DP World’s terminal in Santos has handled over 10 million TEUs and nearly 20 million tons of cellulose – a key raw material widely used in producing paper, packaging, hygiene products, and textiles – solidifying its position as one of Brazil’s most vital logistics hubs.

Over the past decade, DP World has invested R$3 billion in infrastructure and technology to increase terminal capacity, improve operational efficiency, extend quay length, and significantly cut carbon emissions. These enhancements have boosted efficiency and sustainability at the port. Today, the company employs over 2,200 people in Brazil, actively contributing to job creation, regional development, and community advancement.

Fabio Siccherino, CEO of DP World in Brazil, said: “DP World’s journey in Brazil reflects our long-term commitment to building smarter, more sustainable trade solution. Celebrating 12 years at Santos is a testament to DP World’s enduring commitment to sustainable growth, innovation, and partnership. Looking ahead, we remain dedicated to advancing our infrastructure, technology, and people, continuously shaping a vibrant future for Brazilian trade.”

Building on Partnership, Logistics, and Freight Forwarding Growth

DP World’s presence at Santos has transformed the port into a gateway for international commerce, supporting the country’s leading export sectors — including agriculture, commodities, and manufacturing.

In the past two years alone, DP World has significantly expanded capabilities across key service areas. This includes launching a new grain and fertilizer terminal in collaboration with railway operator Rumo. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to handle up to 12.5 million tons annually, strengthening Brazil's agribusiness sector.

DP World has also expanded its contract logistics network into São Paulo’s interior, and opened five new offices across key Brazilian cities, enhancing its end-to-end freight forwarding and logistics capabilities. The company has also achieved a major safety milestone by clocking more than 1,000 consecutive accident-free days for its contract logistics workforce.

Investing for Brazil’s Future

DP World continues to expand investments in Santos, further cementing the port's role as a key gateway for global trade in the region. In March 2024, DP World invested in new handling equipment and extended the quay by 190 meters, allowing it to berth two Q-Max vessels simultaneously and increasing annual capacity to 1.7 million TEUs. The company is also electrifying 22 RTGs, reducing diesel consumption by 60%, significantly decreasing carbon emissions.

In 2025, DP World announced an eight-year strategic partnership with Maersk, coinciding with a record-breaking container volume of over 1.25 million TEUs in 2024, a 14% increase year-over-year.

"Our success in Brazil reflects the strength of our partnerships and the dedication of our people. We are proud of what we've accomplished at Santos, and these achievements inspire us to set even higher standards moving forward," added Siccherino. "Our vision is to continue driving sustainable growth and innovation, positioning Santos and DP World in Brazil at the forefront of global trade logistics for many years to come."

