Pipefy Expands Leadership Team: Fabio Azevedo Joins as COO and Cristiano Lamberti as Chief Sales Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy , the leading process and AI-powered workflow automation platform, today announced two strategic additions to its leadership team: Fabio Azevedo as COO and Cristiano Lamberti as Chief Sales Officer. Azevedo joins Pipefy from Accenture, where he was Managing Director, Brazil; and Lamberti previously served as COO and Head of Global Accounts for Oracle Brazil. Both executives will report to founder and CEO Alessio Alionço.

Azevedo brings over 24 years of senior leadership experience in technology to Pipefy, including as Managing Director, Accenture (Brazil). In addition, Azevedo held senior leadership roles with Microsoft, Siebel and SAP. Besides acting as COO, he will also lead the Customer Success and Service teams.

Lamberti will be leading Pipefy's global sales team. His main focus will be on enterprise and mid-market accounts, driving operational scaling and growth in key regions, including the U.S. With over 25 years of experience at global companies such as Oracle, SAP, and Globant, he has built and led high-performing sales teams in Brazil and across Latin America. Prior to Pipefy, Lamberti was Country Manager for SEK - Security Ecosystem Knowledge and Managing Director for Globant.

“We’re doubling down on the strategic partnerships already established between Pipefy and companies like Oracle and Accenture,” said Alessio Alionço, Founder and CEO of Pipefy. “Fabio and Cristiano are highly respected leaders, and their arrival from those organizations is an intentional move to accelerate our presence and relevance within these ecosystems.”

Pipefy recently announced strategic partnerships with Accenture and Oracle, focusing on accelerating Gen AI adoption. For Accenture, Pipefy developed more than 450 AI Agents that resulted in a 60% increase in process efficiency. The newly-announced partnership with Oracle enables Oracle’s clients to acquire Pipefy directly via the Oracle Marketplace. In addition, Pipefy’s Enterprise clients can access Pipefy through Oracle’s robust and high-performance cloud infrastructure.

Azevedo holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from USP (Universidad de São Paulo), a Masters/Executive MBA from USP, and an Executive MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

Lamberti holds a degree in Computer Engineering from UFSCar (Federal University of São Carlos) and completed a program in Leadership Development and Organizational Leadership at Harvard Business School.

About Pipefy

Pipefy is a global Artificial Intelligence platform that orchestrates autonomous AI Agents, transforming the way companies manage processes, optimize workflows and democratize access to advanced technology. Founded in 2015 in the city of Curitiba, Brazil, and also based in San Francisco, Pipefy serves companies in more than 150 countries and has positioned itself as an expert in solutions that integrate artificial intelligence in an accessible and practical way.

