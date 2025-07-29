Stansberry Asset Management Recognized Among Top RIAs in 2025 by Financial Advisor Magazine

WESTLAKE, Texas, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stansberry Asset Management (SAM) is proud to announce its inclusion in Financial Advisor Magazine’s 2025 Top RIA rankings. SAM was recognized among the firms in the asset category of $1 billion and more, SAM’s placement reflects the firm’s continued growth and its commitment to delivering active, informed investment management alongside holistic financial planning, earning its place among the nation’s leading firms.

The annual FA Magazine survey ranks independent, SEC-registered firms that provide investment and financial planning services to individual clients. SAM’s recognition underscores its position as a trusted partner for clients seeking thoughtful, strategy-driven guidance through all market conditions.

“This recognition reflects how far we’ve come and how focused we remain,” said Austin Root, Chief Investment Officer at SAM. “We’ve grown steadily year over year, not by chasing trends, but by staying grounded in our mission to help clients make smart, confident decisions with their wealth.”

Stansberry Asset Management is a registered investment advisory firm headquartered in Westlake, Texas, with offices in New York, NY, Clifton Park, NY and San Mateo, CA with clients across the country. SAM marries informed, active, sophisticated investment management with holistic financial and wealth planning, all with a focus on helping clients build and preserve their legacy. SAM’s approach is rooted in rigorous analysis, strategic insight, and a commitment to client-centric service. For more information, please visit www.stansberryam.com.

The FA Magazine RIA Rankings are published annually and include firms that are independently registered with the SEC and serve individual clients. The 2025 rankings are based on assets under management as of year-end 2024.

