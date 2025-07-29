Cabot Corporation Launches New LITX® 95F Conductive Carbon Engineered for Energy Storage Systems

BOSTON, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced the launch of its new LITX® 95F conductive carbon developed for use in lithium-ion batteries for energy storage systems (ESS). Engineered for ESS cells used in residential, commercial and industrial applications, this high-performance conductive additive delivers enhanced conductivity, long cycle life, and improved processability, which is essential for systems that demand durability and stability under frequent cycling.

The global ESS market is growing rapidly, driven by the rising demand for grid flexibility, the transition to renewable energy, and the need for reliable power across residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Meeting these evolving needs requires advanced lithium-ion batteries that offer superior cycle life, optimal power delivery and long-term reliability. ​As the market continues to scale, battery manufacturers need to deliver solutions that are both high-performing and cost-effective. Cabot’s LITX 95F solution addresses these challenges by delivering key performance and efficiency advantages that are vital for accelerating ESS adoption.

The LITX 95F grade is formulated to improve cycle life and increase energy density. It has demonstrated excellent capacity retention in pouch cell performance testing with thick electrode design, offering ideal flexibility for battery manufacturers to optimize formulations across a wide range of ESS designs. Its high structure morphology helps to enhance conductivity and stability during repeated charge-discharge cycles. It also enables thick cathode design, helping to reduce material costs without compromising battery performance.

“As the global energy landscape continues to evolve, the ESS market requires advanced materials that deliver both performance and efficiency,” said Jeff Zhu, executive vice president and president, Carbon & Silica Technologies, Battery Materials and Asia Pacific Region. “Our new LITX 95F product is a direct response to the needs of the market and our battery customers — leveraging our deep industry expertise with proven performance to help scale ESS applications faster and more efficiently. This launch reflects our commitment to enabling a more sustainable future by delivering innovative solutions for battery technologies that support the energy transition at a global scale.”

For more information about the company's product portfolio for ESS applications, visit cabotcorp.com/batteries.

