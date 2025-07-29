Cloudastructure Completes Major Security Deployment One Month Ahead of Schedule at Multi-Use Luxury Complex

PALO ALTO, CA, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”) an award-winning leader in AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding, today announced the early completion of a major security deployment at a multi-use luxury complex—finishing a full month ahead of the 12-week schedule. The project included:

Approximately 375,775 square feet of multifamily residential space

of multifamily residential space Approximately 14,000 square feet of retail space

of retail space Installation of over 100 security cameras, along with speakers and CVRs, enabling AI-powered surveillance and remote guarding capabilities

The achievement underscores Cloudastructure’s ability to deliver enterprise-scale solutions with exceptional speed and precision. It also marks the latest sign of the Company’s accelerating momentum: in July, Cloudastructure completed a record number of installations—the highest monthly volume in its history. To meet growing demand, the Company has doubled the size of its implementation team and plans to continue expanding.

Ratings from customer satisfaction surveys in 2025 remain at a perfect 100%, with a Net Promoter Score of +100—underscoring the Company’s ability to scale rapidly without sacrificing service quality, a distinction that is increasingly rare in the B2B SaaS and proptech sectors.

“We’re not just scaling fast—we’re scaling with purpose,” said Lauren OBrien, Chief Revenue Officer of Cloudastructure. “Achieving aggressive installation targets while maintaining 98% retention is a powerful validation of our model. The demand is real, the momentum is building, and we are actively expanding our certified installer network nationwide to seize the opportunity and lead the market.”

Cloudastructure’s platform combines cloud-based architecture, proprietary AI/ML analytics, and seamless remote guarding integration to deliver proactive, end-to-end security. By leveraging existing infrastructure, it offers a cost-effective upgrade that appeals to budget-conscious property owners and REITs. The Company’s strong recent performance highlights both operational execution and market fit, as rising insurance premiums and tightening liability laws drive demand for solutions that mitigate risk and deliver measurable ROI. Cloudastructure’s AI-powered platform meets these needs—making it a strategic investment in both safety and financial performance.

For more information, or to inquire about installer partnerships, visit www.cloudastructure.com.

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

