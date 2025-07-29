.chip Is Live: Unstoppable Domains and Chipped Launch Blockchain Identity for the 90% of Women Using Nail Tech

San Francisco, CA, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking move that blends beauty with blockchain, Unstoppable Domains, the leader in Web3 digital identity, has teamed up with beauty-tech pioneer Chipped to launch .chip, which is a bold new top-level domain designed for creators, professionals, and style-forward individuals who want to show up onchain with confidence.

This first-of-its-kind partnership fuses fashion, self-expression, and next-gen identity at your fingertips literally. Chipped, the cult-favorite brand behind NFC-enabled smart nail sets, lets users share their contact info, social profiles, and websites with a simple tap. Now, with the launch of .chip, that experience extends into the digital world with a personalized, fully onchain identity that pairs seamlessly with Chipped nail sets and online personas.

"Identity isn’t just what’s in your wallet, it’s how you show up in the world, online and off," said Winny, CEO and Founder of Chipped. "With .chip, we’re creating a new canvas for self-expression, where your domain name is just as dynamic, creative, and unique as your style."

The numbers speak volumes: 85% to 90% of women globally use nail care products, including acrylics, gels, and press-ons. For this massive and expressive user base, .chip offers a modern, intuitive way to turn beauty into identity and identity into ownership.

Unlike traditional web domains, .chip domains are minted fully onchain, with no renewals and complete user control. Each .chip name can power crypto payments, Web3 messaging, digital storefronts, profile hubs, and more all wrapped in a sleek, stylish interface designed for self-expression.

".chip is about making digital identity more accessible, expressive, and permanent," said Sandy Carter, Chief Business Officer at Unstoppable Domains. "This is the future of branding where beauty, blockchain, and individuality come together in one tap."

With over 100K women having Chipped Nails today, the .chip launch signals a cultural shift: identity is no longer just functional but it’s fashionable, shareable, and fully yours.

Whether you’re tapping to connect IRL or claiming your place in the onchain world, .chip is your new digital signature.

To learn more or claim your .chip domain, visit https://get.unstoppabledomains.com/chip/

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years—2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025—Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.2 million registered domains.

For more information, please visit: https://unstoppabledomains.com/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.