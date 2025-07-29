Businessolver Sets the Pace in Benefits Tech with Scaled Innovation, AI Excellence, and Global Expansion

Denver, Colorado, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businessolver®, the market-leader in SaaS-based HR and benefits technology, wrapped up the first half of 2025 with an impressive list of technology innovations, recognitions, and growth. Fueled by strategic investments and market expansion, Businessolver has grown its workforce to more than 3,100 Solvers—a significant increase that amplifies delivery capacity, deepens domain expertise, and strengthens its ability to serve the complex needs of large, diverse employers. This scaled growth positions Businessolver as a dependable enterprise partner, delivering both the innovation and stability today’s HR and benefits leaders demand.

This organizational momentum mirrors the strong demand from the market: Businessolver achieved planned double-digit percentage growth in client accounts and in participant accounts in the first half of 2025. These growth figures reflect employers’ increasing need for scalable, high-touch benefits solutions that deliver value across every employee touchpoint—from enrollment to engagement and beyond.

“Everything we’ve delivered in the first half of 2025 has one goal: Delight,” said Jon Shanahan, President and CEO of Businessolver. “We remain committed to our founding principle of delight which has served our employees, customers, and stakeholders, resulting in consistent double-digit growth—even amid some of the most challenging market cycles.”

Highlights from Businessolver’s extensive list of Q1 and Q2 product milestones include:

MyChoice® Accounts (MCA) spending accounts administration launched as a standalone offering, providing companies nationwide with access to a modern, unified way of managing pre-tax spending and savings accounts. The move reflects rising demand among employers for solutions that unify HSA, FSA, and HRA experiences within a flexible, self-service ecosystem—backed by real-time guidance and best-in-class security. Read more here.

All-new spend, save, invest experience debuted within MCA giving employees a consolidated, holistic view of their financial wellbeing. In response to findings from Businessolver's 2025 Benefits Insights report showing 48% of employees would feel panicked about an unexpected medical expense, MCA enhancements empower employees to spend, save, and invest with confidence, including a modern line-up of exchange-traded funds (EFTs) and “save” capabilities via money market accounts.

Adaptive Intelligence is the new AI. Artificial Intelligence took on new meaning in Q1 as the company announced its long-term AI vision and roadmap with forward-thinking initiatives focused on embedding personalization and empathy across its platform. In 2024, Businessolver’s AI-enabled technology saved clients $3 million on average—proving there’s nothing artificial about the real results AI is driving. Businessolver also announced the launch of Sofia’s agentic framework, leveraging agents to meet each unique need within the benefits ecosystem.

Sofia, Businessolver’s AI virtual assistant, received a UX refresh. Building on Businessolver’s AI leadership, Sofia’s capabilities were enhanced with a consumer-grade user interface designed for scalability, improved engagement, and intuitive interactions. Behind the scenes, conversational flows were enhanced to provide contextual responses that guide users with both empathy and accuracy.

Expanded Benefits Insights Dashboards: HR teams now have access to deeper benefits usage insights with the expansion of the company’s Benefits Insights Dashboard analytics suite, enabling enhanced decision-making and optimized campaigns.

Onboarding guides drive adoption and self-service: First-time platform users have more personalized onboarding support through contextual guides that take them through early actions, improving user confidence, self-service, and benefits activation from day one.

Businessolver earns accolades for AI excellence, product innovation, and culture

Businessolver’s investments in innovation, culture, and client outcomes continue to earn national recognition. These honors reinforce Businessolver’s role as a trusted partner for enterprise organizations seeking scalable, future-ready benefits technology backed by award-winning service and AI leadership.

Forbes Best Midsize Employer – Fourth consecutive year

Business Intelligence Group Award - AI Excellence, Outstanding Organization

HR Tech Awards Finalist - Best Comprehensive Solution, Total Rewards and Employee Wellbeing

Partnership and acquisition milestones drive growth and brand for Businessolver

Businessolver’s recent partnerships and global expansion reflect a deliberate approach to growth—one that prioritizes global delivery excellence, brand differentiation, and long-term value creation. These moves extend its operational reach, reinforce its commitment to around-the-clock service, and amplify the Businessolver brand in innovative new arenas.

In July, Businessolver deepened its commitment to service delivery and client delight by expanding its global footprint through acquisition of assets from former long-term service partner ProView Global, a dedicated Pinoy workforce with deep expertise in benefits administration. The strategic move strengthens the company’s global operations, expands 24/7 back-end and administrative support capabilities, and brings over 60 years of combined benefits experience to the organization.

As a founding sponsor of the inaugural TGL season, the Businessolver brand was proud to be a part of an exciting new take on a traditional sport, that exceeded expectations, drawing over a million viewers during its peak—while reaffirming the company’s dedication to technology-first innovation that challenges conventional boundaries.

10-year milestones and other notable leadership achievements

In a fast-moving industry, Businessolver’s ability to pair innovation with enduring leadership is a key differentiator. Businessolver’s tenth annual Empathy study, executive team continuity, and sustained investment in inclusive, people-first technology reflect a deeply held commitment to long-term stakeholder value, cultural integrity, and purpose-driven growth.

10th Annual Empathy Study: The 2025 State of Workplace Empathy study underscored the strong business value of empathy, showing a lack of empathy costs U.S. organizations $180 billion annually.

Strong leadership stability and tenure: No executive team changes were reported, with leadership tenure averaging 11 years. This continuity strengthens strategic alignment and reinforces the company’s long-term commitment to stakeholder value.

Inclusive innovation and culture: The company advanced its commitment to both inclusive technology and people-first culture by integrating WCAG 2.2 AA accessibility features and showcasing its diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) achievements, including an 86% positive company culture rating.

“We’re on a continued mission to simplify benefits while simultaneously delighting our customers and employees,” said Shanahan. “Innovation is important, but it can’t come at the cost of stability. We’ve managed to grow the business, innovate, and excel at culture—all at a time when the trajectory for many companies has not been as favorable. This speaks to our unwavering Solver ingenuity and dedication to delight.”

