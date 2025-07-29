Highway Releases Q2 2025 Freight Fraud Index: Identity-Based Fraud Attempts Escalate with 495K+ Blocked Emails and 42K+ Fraudulent Calls

DALLAS, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highway, the leader in carrier identity and access management solutions for the freight and logistics industry, today released its Q2 2025 Freight Fraud Index , reporting a significant rise in fraud attempts targeting freight brokers and carrier networks. The index reveals that in Q2, Highway flagged and blocked:

495,267 fraudulent email attempts

42,421 suspicious phone numbers

2,281 identity alerts





Compared to Q1 2025, fraudulent email attempts increased by 41%, and broker-reported identity fraud rose by 23%, which further highlights the growing threat posed by layered, multi-channel attacks. These findings also reflect broader national trends. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NCIB) recently reported a 27% year-over-year increase in U.S. cargo theft , with identity manipulation, email compromises, and phone-based identity fraud among the top tactics used by fraud rings.

“Freight fraud isn’t just opportunistic anymore—it’s coordinated and strategic,” said Michael Grace, Vice President of Customer Risk Management at Highway. “Attackers are gaining trust, mimicking legitimate behavior, and infiltrating networks through identity blind spots brokers and carriers don’t even realize exist.”

Key findings from the index disclose that compromised inboxes, a surge in phone-based impersonation, as well as sold motor carriers (MC) and illegitimate ownership changes are driving theft across the industry and abroad.

Brokers are increasingly falling victim to fraudsters who hijack legitimate carrier inboxes—often targeting Gmail, Microsoft, and Yahoo accounts without multi-factor authentication (MFA). Once inside, attackers intercept rate confirmations, reroute payments, and impersonate dispatchers to steal freight. Recently, Microsoft SharePoint servers experienced a series of attacks , which nearly a week later, zero-day exploits were discovered with alarms activated globally. According to Eye Security, over 400 organizations have been actively compromised across four separate waves of initiated attacks. Inclusive of these organizations are Homeland Security, the Department of Energy, and Health and Human Services.

To address the surge in compromised inboxes, Highway launched Secure Rate Con Delivery in May. The feature ensures that rate confirmations can only be accessed by verified, authenticated users, blocking fraud even if an inbox has been compromised. In addition, to counter the current surge in phone-based identity fraud, Highway for VoIP was introduced late 2024 to proactively detect and block fraudulent calls.

Highway identified and blocked over 42,000 fraudulent inbound calls, a 37% increase from Q1 2025. These calls, often masquerading as real carriers, are used to solicit rate confirmations or alter contact information through impersonation. Highway for VoIP integrates directly into broker IVR systems, using Highway’s Identity Engine to detect and reroute spoofed or high-risk phone numbers before they reach carrier sales teams.

Lastly, fraudsters are purchasing or acquiring MC numbers and using them to operate under the radar. In June 2025, Highway detected a 135% spike in suspicious MC ownership changes connected to strategic cargo theft reports.

“If you don't know who you're working with, you're giving fraud a head start. Identity checks should be standard, not optional,” said Michael Grace.

In May alone, 50% of reported thefts occurred during Memorial Day week (May 26–30), when reduced staffing and high shipment volumes create the ideal environment for fraud. “Bad actors take advantage of the long weekend to target perishables, electronics, and seasonal inventory,” continued Grace. “Based on our intelligence, we expect more calculated and observant tactics, with attackers closely monitoring broker communication patterns and striking when gaps appear.”

To mitigate risk, Highway encourages brokers to:

Use secure delivery methods for rate confirmations

Verify contact changes and MC activity through trusted platforms

Require multi-factor authentication wherever possible

Educate operations teams on the latest red flags and escalation paths





“Fraudsters are patient. They’re watching, waiting, and moving when your defenses are down,” added Grace. “Highway gives brokers the tools to stop fraud before it starts—through real-time identity verification at every point of interaction.”

To learn more about the Freight Fraud Index and Highway’s products and solutions, visit https://highway.com/.

About Highway

Highway is the leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity® solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust, and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. For more information, visit https://highway.com/

