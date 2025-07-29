Emergency Shutdown System Market to Reach USD 4.61 Billion by 2032, Driven by Safety Demands Across Oil & Gas and Industrial Sectors | SNS Insider

Austin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergency Shutdown System Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Emergency Shutdown System Market was valued at USD 2.10 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow significantly, reaching USD 4.61 billion by 2032. This growth reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.31% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. The rising demand for process safety systems across critical industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, and power generation is driving market expansion. Increasing regulatory pressure, emphasis on operational risk management, and advancements in automation technologies are further boosting the adoption of ESD solutions to prevent hazardous incidents and ensure personnel and asset safety.





In 2024, the U.S. Emergency Shutdown System (ESD) market was valued at USD 0.48 billion and is projected to reach USD 0.91 billion by 2032. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.33% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032, driven by increasing safety regulations and rising demand for automated safety solutions.

Key Emergency Shutdown System (ESD) Companies Profiled in the Report

Emergency Shutdown System (ESD) Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 2.10 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 4.61 billion CAGR CAGR of 10.31% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Stringent Safety Regulations and Technological Advancements Drive Growth in the Emergency Shutdown System Market

Segment Overview

By Component, Sensor Segment Leads Emergency Shutdown Systems Market in 2024 and Poised for Fastest Growth

In 2024, the sensor segment dominated the emergency shutdown systems market with a 25% share and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.81% through 2032. Sensors play a crucial role by detecting gas leaks, fires, and pressure anomalies, enabling immediate system shutdowns. Demand is rising for smart sensors offering real-time control, boosting safety and reducing emergency response times by up to 35%.

By Control Method, Pneumatic Control Method Dominates Emergency Shutdown System Market, Fiber Optic Control Method to Witness Fastest Growth

In 2024, the pneumatic control method led the Emergency Shutdown System (ESD) market with a 35% revenue share. Its widespread use in oil & gas and refining industries stems from its quick-acting, cost-effective, and rugged performance in hazardous settings. Growth remains steady, driven by demand for reliable, low-cost ESD solutions in heavy industries.

The fiber optic control segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.8% by 2032. Its immunity to electromagnetic interference, long-distance signal transmission, real-time responsiveness, and precision make it ideal for complex, data-intensive environments. As ESD systems evolve, fiber optics are emerging as the preferred choice for next-generation industrial safety.

By End-User Industry, Oil & Gas Sector Dominates Emergency Shutdown System Market, Refining Sector to Record Fastest Growth

In 2024, the oil & gas sector leads the Emergency Shutdown System (ESD) market with a 37% revenue share. The hazardous nature of operations and strict safety regulations fuel ongoing investments in advanced ESD technologies, ensuring improved worker protection, reduced downtime, and enhanced operational safety across exploration, production, and processing facilities.

The refining segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.12% through 2032 in the ESD market. The presence of high-pressure, high-temperature environments for them to sustain and manage have contributed to this growth. As refineries turn to advanced ESD solutions for complex operations, they can ensure rapid emergency response, assurance of regulatory compliance, and protection of critical assets.

Emergency Shutdown System (ESD) Market Segmentation

By Component

Switches

Sensors

Programmable Safety Systems

Safety Valves

Actuators

By Control Method

Pneumatic

Electrical

Fiber Optic

Hydraulic

By End-User Industry

Oil & Gas

Refining

Power Generation

Chemical

North America Dominates Emergency Shutdown System Market, Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest ESD Market

North America held a 34% share of the ESD market in 2024, due to stringent safety codes, as well as huge investments in oil & gas infrastructure. Advanced automation in the region with strong regulatory reform practices along with innovation in safety systems is driving the market demand for ESD in U.S. which is expected to dominate the regional landscape by covering major industrial sectors to implement ESD systems.

Asia Pacific recorded the fastest ESD market growth in 2024, with a projected CAGR of 13.57%. Growth is driven by Rapid industrialization, increasing demand for energy, and stringent safety regulations continue to drive growth. Rising oil & gas infrastructure, increased chemical output, and government programs prompting plant upgrade and intelligent manufacturing, all contribute to China commanding the region each year for advanced emergency shutdown scope in all core industries.

