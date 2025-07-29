Customer Analytics in E-commerce Market Size to Reach USD 31.46 Billion by 2032, Driven by AI Adoption and Rising Demand for Personalization | SNS Insider

Austin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customer Analytics in E-commerce Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Customer Analytics in E-commerce market was valued at USD 11.78 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 31.46 billion by 2032, reflecting a strong CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.”

The immense growth is due to the recent requirements of e-commerce companies to analyse consumer needs, customize the personalization and make decisions based on more accurate data-driven insights. In a time where digital transactions are skyrocketing and competition is fiercer than ever, companies are turning to advanced analytics to have better marketing capabilities, retain customers and increase revenue. And the increasing use of AI and machine learning tools will also drive the market further around global web-based platforms.

Get a Sample Report of Customer Analytics in E-commerce Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7133

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Microsoft

Google

Listrak

Tableau

CleverTap

Amazon

Bluecore

IBM

Salesforce

Adobe

Customer Analytics in E-commerce Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 11.78 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 31.46 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.1% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments •By Type (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Diagnostic Analytics)

•By End User (Retailers, Consumer Goods, Marketing Agencies, E-commerce Platforms)

•By Deployment Model (Cloud-Based, On-Premises, Hybrid)

•By Data Source (Website Analytics, Social Media Analytics, Customer Feedback, Sales Data)

Purchase Single User PDF of Customer Analytics in E-commerce Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7133

By Type, Predictive Analytics Leads Customer Analytics in E-commerce Market, Prescriptive Analytics to Register Fastest Growth

In 2024, predictive analytics dominated the customer analytics in e-commerce market with a 38.10% revenue share. It is used to predict customer behaviour which helps in targeted marketing to prevent churn and anticipate trends. Salesforce’s Einstein Analytics and Google’s AI retail tools are advancing the space by providing actionable, predictive insights that power personalized experiences and better marketing accuracy on digital storefronts.

Prescriptive analytics is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.07%, due to its ability to suggest real-time data-driven decisions. E-commerce players employ it for automating their pricing, inventory and promotional strategies. Innovation SAP is cementing its rank with updates, including capabilities across its Business Technology Platform; IBM sets the pace with its Watson-powered tools, facilitating smarter and faster retail decisions.

By End User, Retailers Lead Customer Analytics in E-commerce Market in 2024 with 41.46% Share

Retailers held the largest market share of 41.46% in 2024, being top adopters of customer analytics for acquisition, retention, and satisfaction. Solutions from Adobe, Oracle, and Big Data providers are increasingly tailored to retail-specific needs like personalization and supply chain optimization. Retailers of all sizes now face pressure to engage consumers smarter and operate more efficiently in a competitive landscape.

By Data Source, Website Analytics Leads Customer Analytics in E-commerce Market

Website analytics accounted for the largest share of 36.39% in 2024, forming the foundation of e-commerce customer insight strategies. It helps track user behavior, bounce rates, and conversions using tools like Google Analytics 4 and Adobe Experience Platform. The demand for accurate customer journey mapping and actionable insights drives this segment, enabling businesses to enhance website performance and boost sales.

By Deployment Model, Cloud-Based Deployment Dominates Customer Analytics in E-commerce Market

In 2024, cloud-based deployment led the customer analytics in e-commerce market with a 60.17% share. Its dominance is attributed to low infrastructure costs, seamless scalability, real-time accessibility, and cross-device data visibility. Major platforms like Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and AWS are delivering tailored analytics solutions. Google’s retail AI and Salesforce’s cloud-native tools enhance insights, driving smarter, more connected customer experiences.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Customer Analytics in E-commerce Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7133

North America Dominates Customer Analytics in E-commerce Market, Asia Pacific to Grow at Fastest

North America held the largest share of 38.32% in 2024, supported by strong internet penetration, widespread adoption of AI and big data, and robust digital infrastructure. The region is home to major analytics providers and e-commerce leaders, fostering continuous innovation in customer personalization and experience optimization through advanced analytics solutions.

Asia Pacific is set to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 16.67%, driven by rapid expansion of online consumers, mobile-first markets, and aggressive digital transformation. Governments and businesses across emerging economies are investing heavily in AI, cloud, and analytics to better understand customer behavior and deliver more personalized, data-driven e-commerce experiences.

Table of Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Customer Analytics in E-commerce Market, by Type

8. Customer Analytics in E-commerce Market, by End User

9. Customer Analytics in E-commerce Market, by Deployment Model

10. Customer Analytics in E-commerce Market, by Data Source

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.