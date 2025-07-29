Porsche Taycan wins Car and Driver EV of the Year award

Atlanta., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Porsche Taycan model range has been selected as the EV of the Year for 2025 by Car and Driver magazine. The 2025 Car and Driver EV of the Year award involved 24 electric cars from 15 different manufacturers, which were tested for handling, braking, acceleration, charging, range, and then rated in four separate categories: Fun to Drive, Mission Fulfillment, Value, and Technology Application.

After driving a broad range of Taycan models, from rear-wheel drive sedan and Cross Turismo variants to the record-setting Taycan Turbo GT, the editorial staff of Car and Driver selected the Taycan as the clear winner, earning top marks in the Technology category with the optional Active Ride Suspension, Mission Fulfillment category by offering the definitive EV sports sedan, and in the Fun to Drive category.

“We’re proud that the Taycan has been recognized for an Award that takes in so many different aspects of the character of the car – it truly is an awesome all-rounder,” says Timo Resch, CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “Our goal is always to deliver the sports car of each segment, and yet the Taycan does this and so much more. Thank you to all the judges – we will display this proudly at our headquarters in Atlanta.”

Car and Driver Editor-in-Chief, Tony Quiroga, added, “From the entry-level Taycan to the 1019-hp Taycan Turbo GT, Porsche’s electric sedan is filled with the same joy and excellence as the brand’s sports cars.”

The EV of the Year award by Car and Driver is the latest accolade for the Taycan after securing Road & Track’s Performance EV of the Year recognition twice in a row, and recently setting a new lap record for production EVs at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta with the Taycan Turbo GT.

