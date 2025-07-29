Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Size to Surpass USD 213.94 Billion by 2032, Owing to Increasing Cybersecurity Threats and Regulatory Push | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Critical Infrastructure Protection Market was valued at USD 148.64 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 213.94 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.73% over the forecast period of 2025–2032.

Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Grows Amid Rising Cyber Threats, Driving Surge in AI, IoT, and Predictive Security Adoption.

The market extends itself due to those ever-rising threats against primary services and networks. Cyberattacks in general, and against energy and transportation systems in particular, have been growing in number, prompting both public and private sector stakeholders to strengthen their digital and physical defenses. Increased AI-enabled surveillance, IoT-based monitoring solutions, and analytical/predictive technology are transforming security within sensitive application areas, notably defense, BFSI, and public infrastructure.





In the U.S., the CIP market remains dominant, valued at USD 40.94 billion in 2024 and projected to grow to USD 57.61 billion by 2032, driven by a 4.36% CAGR. This is a surge from 21,000 vulnerabilities in the U.S. power grid in 2022 to 24,000 in 2024, indicating an essential requirement for strengthening infrastructure. This commitment to keeping the energy grid meeting demand translates to action, such as the U.S. government $2 billion grant initiative in October 2024, providing funds for 32 projects that span 42 states and protect up to over 950 miles of power transmission lines.

Key Players:

BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Thales, RTX, AIRBUS, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Hexagon AB, Johnson Controls Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman, Motorola Solutions, Axis Communications, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Cisco, Huawei, G4S, GE Vernova, NEC Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Fujitsu, Tenable and Others.

Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 148.64 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 213.94 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.73% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • ByType (Solution, Services)

• By Security (Physical Safety and Security, Cyber Security)

• By End Use (BFSI, Energy & Power, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Transport & Logistics, Oil and Gas, Others)

Segment Analysis

By Type

In 2024, the market accounted for a significant 74% revenue share in the solution segment from the adoption of high-end surveillance systems, access control platforms, and network security technologies. This full-spectrum solution is necessary in order for enterprises to protect assets across the energy, transport, and defense verticals. Such products, combined with the demand for integrated, scalable, and adaptable products, have solidified this segment's leadership position well into both developed and emerging markets.

The services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.80% during 2025–2032. With the rapid evolution of cyber threats and increasing complexity in technology stocks, enterprises are turning to managed services, consultancy, and system integration for the reliable implementation and maintenance of protection solutions. This trend is especially evident among SMEs lacking in-house cybersecurity expertise.

By Security

In 2024, the physical safety and security sector had the largest revenue share of 69%. While video surveillance, perimeter defense, intrusion detection, and access control technologies are critical deterrents to unauthorized access, they also serve the purpose of instant threat detection. This is especially critical in high-stakes industries such as defense, transportation, and energy to mitigate the impact of real-world threats that can be catastrophic.

However, the cybersecurity segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace with a 5.95% CAGR from 2025–2032. Rising incidents of digital intrusions, ransomware attacks, and data breaches are compelling businesses to invest in robust firewalls, threat intelligence platforms, and incident response frameworks. The surge in digital infrastructure adoption and rising costs of breaches are pushing organizations to adopt more proactive and predictive cyber defense models.

By End Use

The BFSI sector emerged as the top contributor in 2024, accounting for 24% market share, as financial institutions remain prime targets for cybercrime and fraud. These organizations require the most stringent and regulation-compliant security frameworks to ensure data integrity and financial stability, driving constant investment in advanced protection systems.

The oil and gas segment is anticipated to show the fastest CAGR of 7.13% from 2025 to 2032. The sector continues to be vulnerable, with operations frequently dispersed across remote and geopolitically sensitive zones and an extensive reliance on SCADA systems and IoT devices. General investment is now being directed towards cyber and physical protections as the threats to pipeline systems, drilling platforms, and refining facilities grow larger and larger.

North America Leads CIP Market as Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region Through 2032

North America held the largest share, 39%, of the Critical Infrastructure Protection market in 2024 due to early adoption of tech, more spending on cybersecurity, and suitable regulations. In the U.S., government support has been bolstered by the continued modernization of the electric infrastructure. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region, at a CAGR of 6.87% in terms of revenue, from 2025 to 2032, due to increasing industrialization, urbanization, and smart city projects. China is a regional giant, driven by infrastructure growth and national cybersecurity policies. Europe remains in a good place, supported by regulatory frameworks and high levels of CIP maturity, and with Germany leading the way with a well-developed digital infrastructure and governmental support initiatives. The steady growth across Latin America, as well as the Middle East & Africa, is primarily attributed to the growing investments in the energy and transportation sectors there, along with improved awareness of the cybersecurity risks involved. In broad strokes, global critical infrastructure protection initiatives continue to heat up alongside changing digital and physical security threats.

Recent Developments

April 2025: Forcepoint has released a new AI-driven Data Security Cloud platform that expands the ability to protect data in hybrid environments, especially in and around critical infrastructure verticals.

March 2025: Hexagon added the HxGN dC3 suite to its physical security portfolio, offering AI-based surveillance systems intended to strengthen security in critical infrastructure areas.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs) – Check Section 5

Risk indexing & preparedness scores – helps you assess national and sector-specific vulnerability levels, enabling prioritization of investments in high-risk infrastructure zones

– helps you assess national and sector-specific vulnerability levels, enabling prioritization of investments in high-risk infrastructure zones Workforce & training statistics – helps you identify talent gaps, training readiness, and regional disparities in skilled personnel essential for infrastructure protection

– helps you identify talent gaps, training readiness, and regional disparities in skilled personnel essential for infrastructure protection Compliance & regulation metrics – helps you understand the evolving legal and policy landscape, supporting better alignment with national and international mandates

– helps you understand the evolving legal and policy landscape, supporting better alignment with national and international mandates Ai/automation impact metrics – helps you evaluate the extent of automation and AI deployment in protection systems, highlighting modernization and efficiency trends

– helps you evaluate the extent of automation and AI deployment in protection systems, highlighting modernization and efficiency trends Supply chain security statistics – helps you uncover weak points in the critical infrastructure supply chain due to cyber threats, geopolitical tensions, or logistics gaps

– helps you uncover weak points in the critical infrastructure supply chain due to cyber threats, geopolitical tensions, or logistics gaps Response & recovery capability metrics – helps you measure resilience levels across sectors, offering insights into how swiftly systems can rebound post-disruption

