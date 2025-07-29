Command Alkon Announces Fall TRAININGdays Event in Atlanta

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in software and technology solutions for the heavy building materials industry, is thrilled to announce the upcoming Fall TRAININGdays event, scheduled to take place from November 3-6, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia at the Atlanta Marriott Suites Midtown. This in-person training experience is tailored for system users and administrators looking to enhance their application skills, engage with industry experts, and connect with peers from across the sector.

“TRAININGdays is a vital opportunity for professionals in our industry, providing a unique platform for both new and seasoned users to expand their knowledge of Command Alkon products,” said Brett Bertz, Chief Customer Officer at Command Alkon. “This event will feature hands-on workshops, new technology previews, and valuable discussions that foster collaboration and innovation.”

Participants will have the chance to receive training on Command Alkon's portfolio of advanced software solutions, including Command Cloud offerings for Ready Mix and Bulk Materials operations as well as COMMANDbatch, Marcotte Batch, Apex, TrackIt, Digital Fleet, and COMMANDseries. Solutions experts will lead attendees through practical exercises with real-world scenarios, ensuring they leave with both the knowledge and practical skills needed to excel in their roles. Additionally, attendees can participate in specialized workshops and user certification exams, further enhancing their expertise and credentials.

Detailed class outlines, the event schedule, hotel reservations, and online registration are available here. Registration TRAININGdays is now open, and all interested participants are encouraged to secure their spots early for this invaluable training opportunity.

Command Alkon is also excited to remind the industry that its bi-annual Elevate Conference will take place in the Fall of 2026, November 13 – 16, in beautiful San Diego, providing a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together and connect next year as well.

For the latest updates on TRAININGdays and future learning opportunities and conferences, please visit commandalkon.com and navigate to Events.

