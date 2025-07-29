Chris Heller and The Heller The Home Seller Team Joins eXp Realty

BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that Chris Heller, one of the most accomplished professionals in the real estate industry, has officially joined eXp Realty.

Heller is the founder of Heller the Home Seller, and has held executive leadership roles at several of the industry’s most recognized companies. His team, known for its consistency and performance have sold more than 100 homes annually for the past three decades, totaling over 4,400 homes.

“Chris and I were once competitors chasing the #1 spot, and now we’re reunited at a company that gives top producers the autonomy, platform, and scale to build empires,” said eXp Realty CEO, Leo Pareja. “His decision to bring his team to eXp is not only a validation of our model, it’s a signal to the entire industry that the most iconic leaders are choosing agent ownership, collaboration, and innovation. I couldn’t be more proud to welcome Chris and his team.”

Heller previously served as CEO of Keller Williams Realty International (KWRI) and as President of KW Worldwide. He also held executive leadership roles as CEO of mellohome and President at OJO/Movoto. Throughout his leadership career, he remained connected to real estate sales production through his team and was able to draw on that insight in his executive roles.

"I’ve been in regular contact with Glenn since leaving KW in 2017, and it’s been incredible to watch eXp’s growth and transformation over the years. From Leo’s very first day, the idea of joining forces has been on the table,” said Heller. “What drew me in wasn’t just the momentum — it was the model, the structure, the leadership, and most of all, the culture. Aligning with a platform built for the future and locking arms with leaders like Leo Pareja, who are driven to innovate, grow, and raise the bar for the entire industry, is great.”

Heller’s decision to align with eXp Realty marks a strategic move to a platform designed for scale, flexibility, and long-term growth. The model provides agents with revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a collaborative culture that supports expansion at a national and international level.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with nearly 81,000 agents across 28 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com.

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated success of agents or teams joining eXp Realty, future production goals or volume projections, and participation in or benefits derived from the Company’s platform, tools, compensation model, or equity programs. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

