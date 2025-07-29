Growers Edge Acquires FarmTest to Help Retailers and Manufacturers Deliver Proven Product Performance

JOHNSTON, Iowa, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growers Edge , a financial technology firm that provides modern financial products and data-driven tools for agricultural retailers, manufacturers, and lenders, today announced the acquisition of FarmTest , an automated performance testing platform for commercial farms. Nick Cizek, founder and CEO of FarmTest, will join Growers Edge as Vice President of Innovation Operations.

The move is the latest in a series of milestones reached by Growers Edge. The firm acquired Agcor, an agricultural lending software, at the end of 2024 and in January revealed its Crop Plan Warranty product covered 1 million acres in January. The company also announced a $25 million funding round in April.

”Our acquisition of Agcor brought a deep, lender-focused land valuation engine into the fold. Now, with FarmTest, we’re adding powerful, field-level performance validation capabilities," said Matt Hansen, CEO at Growers Edge. “We’re the only company developing new financial tools backed by this level of agronomic data, and we’re now another step closer to building a fully connected fintech platform for the agricultural industry.”

The FarmTest acquisition will help agricultural retailers and manufacturers quickly design, execute, and analyze field trials that strengthen the agronomic foundation of their warranties. By making it easier to validate product performance under real-world conditions, Growers Edge further deepens the dataset underpinning its signature Crop Plan Warranty product.

“FarmTest solidifies the foundation of our warranty products by enhancing how we script, execute, and analyze field trials,” said Ahraz Husain, Chief Innovation Officer at Growers Edge. “Together, we’ll empower manufacturers and retailers to meet a growing demand for field-proven products while improving profitability and performance in agriculture.”

As the only company merging innovative financial instruments with precision agronomic data, Growers Edge will leverage FarmTest technology to help retailers and manufacturers conduct randomized plot and strip trials that validate product performance at both field and regional levels.

“FarmTest’s tools make it easy to gather in-field performance data on any ag input that can be applied using a variable rate prescription, and for any crop with GPS-enabled yield monitors,” said Cizek. “By partnering with the Growers Edge team, we'll continue to scale accessible, outcome-based agriculture solutions that reduce risk for farmers, retailers, and manufacturers.”

A financial tool that retailers and manufacturers can attach to any product, bundle of products, or whole-acre prescription, the Crop Plan Warranty from Growers Edge provides downside protection for hundreds of growers, four of the top ten agricultural retailers, and over 1 million acres of farmland in the United States.

About Growers Edge

Growers Edge provides modern financial products and data-driven tools that help forward-thinking agriculture retailers, manufacturers, and lenders reduce their growers' risks and costs when adopting newer innovative solutions and practices. The company's crop plan warranty and input financing solutions are trusted by dozens of retailers and manufacturers to assist hundreds of growers affordably purchase their products and guarantee yields on over one million acres of cropland. For more information, visit growersedge.com .

About FarmTest

FarmTest is an automated performance testing platform that delivers precise, efficient, and easy-to-execute plot and strip trials for commercial farms using commercial farm equipment. Built on the belief that every grower should have access to reliable, in-field performance data from their own farms, FarmTest streamlines design, execution, and analysis that improves profitability and promotes informed agronomic decisions. For more information, visit farmtest.ag .

