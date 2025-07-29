Up at 2 AM, Worrying About Your Business? You’re Not Alone, Here’s What Owners Fear Most

Denver, CO, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many business owners, sleep doesn’t always come easily, and it’s not just because of long hours. A new survey commissioned by M&C Communications, a leader in PR crisis management and brand protection, found the three issues most likely to keep business leaders staring at the ceiling at 2 AM:

Damage to their business reputation

Cyberattacks and data breaches

Negative online reviews and social media backlash

These aren’t minor problems; they’re threats that can undo years of hard work in a matter of hours. One bad headline, a hacked system, or a viral post can drive customers away and shatter hard-earned trust. Even after the crisis passes, the damage, lost revenue, shaken confidence, and a tarnished reputation can linger for years.

As former journalists turned public relations professionals, the team at M&C Communications has seen both sides of these crises. We’ve covered them from inside newsrooms and managed them from the PR war room. We know exactly how fast a small issue can escalate into a national headline and how overwhelming it can feel for a business owner caught in the middle.

"I have come to trust M&C’s uncanny intuition to recognize all opportunities and risks regarding all matters of public communication. They are truly communications professionals who bring the highest level of integrity and executive presence to the organizations they serve," said Jim Baranski, Executive Director of Lung Cancer Foundation of America.

That’s why M&C Communications developed Brand Protection PR™, a proactive, battle-tested approach to help businesses build what we call Brand Resilience. We help companies:

Create messaging that holds up under scrutiny

Identify risks and vulnerabilities before they escalate

Prepare leaders and spokespeople to communicate clearly and credibly when the pressure is on



Based on our work and the survey results, we recommend every business lock in three key crisis communication roles before the storm hits:

A decision maker – someone with the authority to make the call when speed is critical

A communicator – the person who will be the public voice, whether that’s the CEO, founder, or trained spokesperson

An internal lead – the person ensuring employees know what’s happening and that operations keep moving

This framework is the foundation of Brand Resilience, a core pillar of our Brand Protection PR™ approach. It’s how we help businesses not just survive crises but lead through them with confidence, clarity, and credibility.

The stakes are too high for a “we’ll figure it out” approach. Our survey showed most business owners lack a formal crisis communication plan, but with the right steps, it’s possible to sleep a little easier knowing your reputation, and everything you’ve built, is protected.

M&C Communications will be releasing a full white paper later in 2025 with more insights and practical steps for business owners. In the meantime, visit mandccommunications.com for tips and tools to build a crisis communication plan and protect your brand before the next crisis hits.

About M&C Communications

For 16 years, M&C Communications has proven to be an expert in Insider Media Relations™ and Brand Protection™, providing businesses with strategic public relations plans and effective content creation services. M&C Communications helps companies enhance visibility and achieve marketing objectives while maintaining brand resiliency.