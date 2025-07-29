Pace-O-Matic Celebrates 25 Years in Business by Unveiling New Website

Duluth, GA, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of 25 years in business, Pace-O-Matic, the nation’s leading developer of skill games, has announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, www.paceomatic.com.

The updated site introduces a polished, modern look with improved user navigation and more detailed product information. Key features include quick access to skill game software and hardware options, an updated news section with the latest company updates, and enhanced partner resources. The revamped site will better serve Pace-O-Matic’s players, locations, operators, potential employees, and anyone else looking to learn more about the company.

“The new website not only showcases our cutting-edge skill games and improves the visitor experience, but it more fully captures the mission and values of the company as well,” said Paul Goldean, President and CEO of Pace-O-Matic. “Since the day we opened our doors, our top priority has been supporting small businesses and organizations. We’re thrilled to launch a website that fully reflects Pace-O-Matic’s commitment to creating games that are fun to play while supporting local communities.”

Although the company has had several iterations of its website over the years, the latest updates come in conjunction with a major milestone – celebrating 25 years in business. The company feels that this update captures Pace-O-Matic's long-standing reputation for delivering top-tier, cutting-edge entertainment while heavily focusing on advocacy and philanthropy. Pace-O-Matic has also garnered a reputation as the leading champion for a regulated skill game industry across multiple markets.

“As we celebrate 25 years of leading the skill game industry, we are most proud of the positive impact we have had,” said Michael Pace, founder of Pace-O-Matic. “Whether it’s providing supplemental income to locations, developing an innovative entertainment option for our amusement partners, or supporting important charitable causes, our games are helping real people every day. And we’re just getting started. Pace-O-Matic has a bright future ahead of us.”

In addition to the company celebrating 25 years, this year marks 50 years in the gaming industry for Michael Pace, who is known in the amusement sector as the “Father of the Countertop Video Game.”

Visitors can explore detailed insights into Pace-O-Matic’s games in multiple markets, company milestones, and ongoing efforts to support a regulated skill gaming industry. The site also includes a dedicated contact portal for seamless communication with the Pace-O-Matic team.

The updated design is also fully optimized for mobile devices, ensuring accessibility on the go. Pace-O-Matic invites everyone to visit www.paceomatic.com to experience the new design and discover the future of skill games.

About Pace-O-Matic

Pace-O-Matic is the leading developer of skill games in the United States. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company has been innovating in the amusement industry since 2000, delivering engaging and legally compliant entertainment solutions for bars, restaurants, fraternal clubs, and small businesses. With a focus on skill, technology, and integrity, Pace-O-Matic continues to set the standard for skill games. For more information, visit www.paceomatic.com.

