MetalCloak Launches Free Vehicle Calculators: Industry-Leading Off-Road Brand Continues Push for Customer-Centered Innovation

Rancho Cordova, CA, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetalCloak, the industry leader in performance suspension systems, lift kits, body armor, and off-road components, has launched a groundbreaking suite of free, AI-assisted Vehicle Calculators - a resource tailored specifically to the needs of Jeep, Bronco, and off-road truck enthusiasts.





Metalcloak's Free Vehicle Calculators

This powerful online toolset allows users to instantly and accurately calculate critical specifications including tire size, gear ratios, crawl ratios, suspension geometry, final drive, pinion angle, and more... offering enthusiasts, fabricators, and weekend warriors the data they need to build smarter and wheel with confidence.

“These calculators are born from one simple thing: listening to our customers,” said Matson Breakey, Co-Founder and VP of Marketing & Sales at MetalCloak. “They asked for smarter ways to make decisions, and we delivered with free, pro-grade tools that help them do just that.”

Precision Engineering Made Accessible to All

Previously reserved for engineers and race teams, the knowledge behind off-road vehicle calculations has now been made publicly available, with an intuitive interface and detailed outputs suitable for any skill level. Whether you're estimating lift height after a tire change or dialing in a crawl ratio for technical terrain, the MetalCloak Vehicle Calculators turn complex engineering into real-world decision-making.

Offered completely free of charge, this calculator suite represents MetalCloak’s continued mission to educate, empower, and support the off-road community.

“We don’t hide information behind dealer paywalls. If it makes you a better builder, we put it in your hands,” Breakey added.

Key Calculators Include:

Tire Size & Speedometer Correction

Crawl Ratio & Final Drive Analysis

Gear Ratio Planning

Roll Center Geometry & Suspension Dynamics

Center of Gravity, Load Distribution, Torque Conversions, and More

Each calculator is web-based, mobile-friendly, and optimized for real-world application - giving users the power to preview and test potential modifications before making costly decisions.

Built on a Legacy of Listening and Innovation

Founded in Northern California, MetalCloak has long been recognized for redefining the off-road lifestyle through innovative, customer-first design. From the revolutionary bolt-on long-arm suspension systems to the widely adopted Corner Travel Index (CTI) suspension testing system, MetalCloak has consistently raised the bar and the launch of these calculators continues that legacy.

“At MetalCloak, we build more than just parts, we build solutions,” said Matson. “This latest initiative is proof that when you blend real-world experience with customer feedback and the power of AI, you get something truly game-changing.”

AI-Enhanced, Human-Centered

What makes this initiative even more unique is MetalCloak’s embrace of AI not to replace, but to support real off-roaders. The calculators utilize structured logic and data models to help users predict performance outcomes, giving hobbyists and pros alike a new layer of confidence in every decision they make.

This marks an important step in MetalCloak’s ongoing push to merge digital innovation with traditional off-road values - transparency, trust, and trail-tested truth.

Free, Forever

Accessible 24/7 at metalcloak.com/offroad-vehicle-calculators, the calculators are completely free to use. No logins. No subscriptions. No gimmicks. Just real tools for real people.

“Whether you’re building your first trail rig or your tenth rock crawler, these calculators give you the knowledge you need to do it right,” said Matson.

About Metalcloak



Based in Northern California, MetalCloak is a premier American manufacturer of on and off-road performance suspension systems, lift-kits, body armor, and Rubicon Trail-proven components for Jeep, Bronco, and truck platforms. With a deep commitment to innovation, education, and community, MetalCloak has redefined what it means to support the off-road lifestyle.

Press inquiries

Metalcloak

https://metalcloak.com

Matson Breakey

matson@metalcloak.com

(916) 631-8071

2484 Mercantile Drive

Rancho Cordova, CA 95742

United States of America



