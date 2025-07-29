Landstar System Reports Second Quarter Revenue of $1.211b and Earnings Per Share of $1.20

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) (“Landstar” or the “Company”) today reported basic and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.20 in the 2025 second quarter on revenue of $1.211 billion. “The Landstar team of independent business owners and employees performed admirably during the second quarter, highlighted by continuing strong performance by our services hauled by unsided/platform equipment,” said Landstar President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Lonegro. “I was encouraged that Landstar achieved a 3.2% sequential increase in truck revenue per load compared to the 2025 first quarter, outperforming typical seasonality. In addition, I was excited to see our net BCO truck count remain essentially flat sequentially, the best performance we’ve seen since the second quarter of 2022. Our network of Landstar BCOs, agents and employees continue to be laser-focused on safety, security and delivering great service to our customers in what continues to be a dynamic and challenging freight transportation environment.”

 2Q 2025      2Q 2024 
Revenue$1,211,383 $1,225,005 
Gross profit$109,261 $119,996 
Variable contribution$170,450 $175,131 
Operating income$56,280 $68,059 
Basic and diluted earnings per share$1.20 $1.48 


(1)Dollars above in thousands, except per share amounts.
(2)Please refer to the Consolidated Statements of Income and Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution included below.
  

Landstar continues to return capital to stockholders through the Company’s stock purchase program and dividends. During the 2025 second quarter, Landstar purchased 300,141 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $42.4 million, bringing the total number of common shares purchased during the twenty-six week period ended June 28, 2025, to 686,459 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $103.3 million. The Company is currently authorized to purchase up to an additional 1,861,522 shares of the Company’s common stock under its longstanding share purchase program.  Landstar also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share payable on September 9, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 19, 2025.

Total revenue was $1,211 million in the 2025 second quarter, compared to $1,225 million in the 2024 second quarter. Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners (“BCOs”) and truck brokerage carriers in the 2025 second quarter was $1,118 million, or 92% of revenue, compared to $1,106 million, or 90% of revenue, in the 2024 second quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via van equipment in the 2025 second quarter was $591 million, compared to $619 million in the 2024 second quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2025 second quarter was $401 million, compared to $381 million in the 2024 second quarter. Revenue from other truck transportation, which is largely related to power-only services, in the 2025 second quarter was $101 million, compared to $78 million in the 2024 second quarter. Revenue hauled by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was $73 million, or 6% of revenue, in the 2025 second quarter, compared to $94 million, or 8% of revenue, in the 2024 second quarter.

Truck revenue per load increased 2.6% in the 2025 second quarter as compared to the 2024 second quarter, while the number of loads hauled via truck declined 1.5% over the same period.

Gross profit in the 2025 second quarter was $109 million, and variable contribution (defined as revenue less the cost of purchased transportation and commissions to agents) in the 2025 second quarter was $170 million. Gross profit in the 2024 second quarter was $120 million, and variable contribution in the 2024 second quarter was $175 million. Reconciliations of gross profit to variable contribution and gross profit margin to variable contribution margin for the 2025 and 2024 second quarters and year-to-date periods are provided in the Company’s accompanying financial disclosures.

The Company’s balance sheet continues to be very strong, with cash and short-term investments of approximately $426 million as of June 28, 2025. Trailing twelve-month return on average shareholders’ equity was 17%, and return on invested capital, representing net income divided by the sum of average equity plus average debt, was 16%. 

Landstar will provide a live webcast of its quarterly earnings conference call this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit www.investor.landstar.com; click on “Webcasts,” then click on “Landstar’s Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Conference Call.” A slide presentation to accompany the webcast presentation is also available on Landstar’s investor relations website at https://investor.landstar.com/

About Landstar:
Landstar System, Inc., is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
In this earnings release and accompanying financial disclosures, the Company provides the following information that may be deemed non-GAAP financial measures: variable contribution and variable contribution margin. The Company believes variable contribution and variable contribution margin are useful measures of the variable costs that we incur at a shipment-by-shipment level attributable to our transportation network of third-party capacity providers and independent agents in order to provide services to our customers. The Company also believes that it is appropriate to present each of the financial measures that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure, as referred to above, for the following reasons: (1) disclosure of these matters will allow investors to better understand the underlying trends in the Company’s financial condition and results of operations; (2) this information will facilitate comparisons by investors of the Company’s results as compared to the results of peer companies; and (3) management considers this financial information in its decision making.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer:
The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar’s business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intention,” “expects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: decreased demand for transportation services; U.S. trade relationships and potential or imposed tariffs; an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; the impact of the Russian conflict with Ukraine on the operations of certain independent commission sales agents, including the Company’s largest such agent by revenue in the 2024 fiscal year; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company’s computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; potential changes in taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; regulations requiring the purchase and use of zero-emission vehicles; intellectual property; acquisitions and investments; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar’s Form 10-K for the 2024 fiscal year, described in Part I, Item 1A Risk Factors, Landstar’s Form 10-Q for the 2025 first quarter, described in Part II, Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
          
          
   Twenty-Six Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended
   June 28, June 29, June 28, June 29,
   2025  2024  2025  2024 
          
Revenue$2,363,885 $2,396,048  $1,211,383 $1,225,005 
Investment income 7,327  7,066   3,729  3,654 
          
Costs and expenses:       
 Purchased transportation 1,839,289  1,855,579   941,411  950,058 
 Commissions to agents 192,836  197,098   99,522  99,816 
 Other operating costs, net of gains on asset sales/dispositions 31,424  28,994   19,595  14,135 
 Insurance and claims 70,301  53,432   30,449  27,164 
 Selling, general and administrative 117,288  111,361   55,706  54,939 
 Depreciation and amortization 24,375  28,630   12,149  14,488 
          
  Total costs and expenses 2,275,513  2,275,094   1,158,832  1,160,600 
          
Operating income 95,699  128,020   56,280  68,059 
Interest and debt expense (income) 539  (3,286)  698  (1,675)
          
Income before income taxes 95,160  131,306   55,582  69,734 
Income taxes 23,461  31,586   13,689  17,110 
          
Net income$71,699 $99,720  $41,893 $52,624 
          
Basic and diluted earnings per share$2.05 $2.79  $1.20 $1.48 
          
Average basic and diluted shares outstanding 35,037,000  35,702,000   34,870,000  35,654,000 
          
Dividends per common share$0.76 $0.66  $0.40 $0.33 
          


Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
       
       
    June 28, December 28,
     2025   2024 
ASSETS    
Current assets:   
 Cash and cash equivalents$359,237  $515,018 
 Short-term investments 66,935   51,619 
 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance   
  of $12,284 and $12,904 717,249   683,841 
 Other receivables, including advances to independent   
  contractors, less allowance of $21,995 and $17,812 48,781   47,160 
 Other current assets 45,144   22,229 
  Total current assets 1,237,346   1,319,867 
       
Operating property, less accumulated depreciation   
   and amortization of $464,538 and $456,547 287,500   311,345 
Goodwill  41,399   40,933 
Other assets 133,399   141,166 
Total assets$1,699,644  $1,813,311 
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
 Cash overdraft$58,141  $61,033 
 Accounts payable 401,849   383,625 
 Current maturities of long-term debt 30,747   33,116 
 Insurance claims 36,797   40,511 
 Dividends payable -   70,632 
 Other current liabilities 91,605   84,237 
  Total current liabilities 619,139   673,154 
       
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 54,677   69,191 
Insurance claims 73,268   62,842 
Deferred income taxes and other non-current liabilities 30,734   35,685 
       
Shareholders' equity:   
 Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 160,000,000   
  shares, issued 68,589,418 and 68,559,269 686   686 
 Additional paid-in capital 258,915   255,260 
 Retained earnings 2,905,011   2,859,916 
 Cost of 33,935,882 and 33,243,196 shares of common   
  stock in treasury (2,235,622)  (2,131,413)
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,164)  (12,010)
  Total shareholders' equity 921,826   972,439 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,699,644  $1,813,311 
       



 Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
 Supplemental Information
 (Unaudited)
             
             
     Twenty-Six Weeks Ended  Thirteen Weeks Ended
     June 28, June 29,  June 28, June 29,
      2025   2024    2025   2024 
Revenue generated through (in thousands):         
             
 Truck transportation         
  Truckload:         
   Van equipment $1,186,071  $1,247,244   $591,276  $618,940 
   Unsided/platform equipment  741,270   723,995    400,862   380,950 
  Less-than-truckload  47,749   53,707    25,313   28,090 
  Other truck transportation(1)  192,766   149,675    100,687   77,709 
   Total truck transportation  2,167,856   2,174,621    1,118,138   1,105,689 
 Rail intermodal  39,515   45,002    22,028   22,307 
 Ocean and air cargo carriers  116,426   125,380    50,789   71,306 
 Other(2)     40,088   51,045    20,428   25,703 
     $2,363,885  $2,396,048   $1,211,383  $1,225,005 
             
 Revenue on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors(3)            
  included in total truck transportation $888,489  $918,071   $461,432  $465,510 
             
Number of loads:         
             
 Truck transportation         
  Truckload:         
   Van equipment  572,154   599,973    284,091   300,959 
   Unsided/platform equipment  246,241   244,407    128,996   126,460 
  Less-than-truckload  76,830   82,850    41,250   42,617 
  Other truck transportation(1)    90,185   71,440    46,173   37,914 
   Total truck transportation  985,410   998,670    500,510   507,950 
 Rail intermodal  13,970   14,380    7,820   7,230 
 Ocean and air cargo carriers  16,560   17,240    7,440   8,520 
      1,015,940   1,030,290    515,770   523,700 
             
 Loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors(3)            
  included in total truck transportation  398,000   422,300    203,930   213,560 
             
Revenue per load:         
             
 Truck transportation         
  Truckload:         
   Van equipment $2,073  $2,079   $2,081  $2,057 
   Unsided/platform equipment  3,010   2,962    3,108   3,012 
  Less-than-truckload  621   648    614   659 
  Other truck transportation(1)    2,137   2,095    2,181   2,050 
   Total truck transportation  2,200   2,178    2,234   2,177 
 Rail intermodal  2,829   3,129    2,817   3,085 
 Ocean and air cargo carriers  7,031   7,273    6,826   8,369 
             
 Revenue period on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors(3)    $2,232  $2,174   $2,263  $2,180 
             
Revenue by capacity type (as a % of total revenue):         
             
 Truck capacity providers:         
  BCO Independent Contractors(3)    38%  38%   38%  38%
  Truck Brokerage Carriers  54%  52%   54%  52%
 Rail intermodal  2%  2%   2%  2%
 Ocean and air cargo carriers  5%  5%   4%  6%
 Other   2%  2%   2%  2%
             
             
          June 28, June 29,
           2025   2024 
Truck Capacity Providers:         
             
 BCO Independent Contractors(3)          7,844   8,385 
 Truck Brokerage Carriers:         
 Approved and active(4)          41,842   45,382 
 Other approved       27,672   25,450 
           69,514   70,832 
 Total available truck capacity providers       77,358   79,217 
             
 Trucks provided by BCO Independent Contractors(3)          8,611   9,180 
             
             
(1) Includes power-only, expedited, straight truck, cargo van, and miscellaneous other truck transportation revenue generated by the transportation logistics segment. Power-only refers to shipments where the Company furnishes a power unit and an operator but not trailing equipment, which is typically provided by the shipper or consignee.
             
(2) Includes primarily reinsurance premium revenue generated by the insurance segment and intra-Mexico transportation services revenue generated by Landstar Metro.
             
(3) BCO Independent Contractors are independent contractors who provide truck capacity to the Company under exclusive lease arrangements.
             
(4) Active refers to Truck Brokerage Carriers who moved at least one load in the 180 days immediately preceding the fiscal quarter end.
             


Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
          
   Twenty-Six Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended
   June 28, June 29, June 28, June 29,
    2025   2024   2025   2024 
          
Revenue$2,363,885  $2,396,048  $1,211,383  $1,225,005 
          
Costs of revenue:       
  Purchased transportation 1,839,289   1,855,579   941,411   950,058 
  Commissions to agents 192,836   197,098   99,522   99,816 
          
 Variable costs of revenue 2,032,125   2,052,677   1,040,933   1,049,874 
          
  Trailing equipment depreciation 13,844   13,834   6,867   6,937 
  Information technology costs(1) 7,609   11,986   3,934   6,182 
  Insurance-related costs(2) 71,317   54,659   30,793   27,881 
  Other operating costs 31,424   28,994   19,595   14,135 
          
 Other costs of revenue 124,194   109,473   61,189   55,135 
          
 Total costs of revenue 2,156,319   2,162,150   1,102,122   1,105,009 
          
Gross profit$207,566  $233,898  $109,261  $119,996 
          
Gross profit margin 8.8%  9.8%  9.0%  9.8%
          
 Plus: other costs of revenue 124,194   109,473   61,189   55,135 
          
Variable contribution$331,760  $343,371  $170,450  $175,131 
          
Variable contribution margin 14.0%  14.3%  14.1%  14.3%
          
(1) Includes costs of revenue incurred related to internally developed software including ASC 350-40 amortization, implementation costs, hosting costs and other support costs utilized to support the Company’s independent commission sales agents, third party capacity providers, and customers, included as a portion of depreciation and amortization and of selling, general and administrative in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.
          
(2) Primarily includes (i) insurance premiums paid for commercial auto liability, general liability, cargo and other lines of coverage related to the transportation of freight; (ii) the related cost of claims incurred under those programs; and (iii) brokerage commissions and other fees incurred relating to the administration of insurance programs available to BCO Independent Contractors that are reinsured by the Company, which are included in selling, general and administrative in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Income.
          
 

            











        

            

            
