Meet the Finalists: TWOPAGES X Design Contest Public Vote Now Live

SPOKANE, Wash., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To mark its 10th anniversary in 2025, TWOPAGES - a leading DTC brand specializing in custom window treatments , launched the inaugural TWOPAGES X Design Contest, a global creative call to shape the future of home aesthetics.

Open to creatives across the world, the contest has so far received 319 design submissions and over 5,000 pattern proposals. The strong response reinforces TWOPAGES’ leadership in custom curtain design.





Design Contest: Voting Underway

With the finalist showcase now live, TWOPAGES has officially opened the contest’s final stage to public participation. From July 25 to August 10, registered users can cast up to 8 votes per day, either for a single entry or split across multiple favorites. Once submitted, votes cannot be changed. The voting results will contribute 30% to the final score, while the judging panel’s evaluation accounts for the remaining 70%. The final Top 6 winners will be announced in September.

This voting phase empowers the community to help decide which designs make it to market to influence which designs advance to market, reflecting TWOPAGES’ view that design should be shaped by creators and the community alike.

Explore the finalists and vote at:

twopagescurtains.com/pages/twopages-designer-work





Contest Structure Recap and Highlights

The TWOPAGES X Design Contest was organized into distinct stages that guided participants from concept to recognition. Since its debut in May 2025, the contest has moved through several key stages, beginning with open submission, followed by expert shortlisting, and now entering public voting. Final selections in October will determine the Top 6 winning designs.

Participation & Submission Data:

As of July, the contest has received 319 complete entries and over 5,000 pattern proposals from creatives around the world. After a month-long internal review, 131 design sets—comprising 330 individual curtain patterns—were selected as finalists and are now live for public voting: https://twopagescurtains.com/pages/twopages-designer-work .

The finalists represent a truly global creative mix. While more than half are based in the United States, others hail from the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Germany—alongside emerging talents from India and Zimbabwe.

The scale and quality of submissions demonstrate both the creative potential of the community and TWOPAGES' commitment to making window treatments a medium of personal storytelling and aesthetic expression.

Commercial Incubation: Design Beyond the Competition

The TWOPAGES X Design Contest is more than a celebration of aesthetics; it’s a gateway to commercial collaboration. In recent years, the brand has successfully introduced multiple co-branded collections with both emerging and established designers.

Past Designer Collaborations:

Sara Le x TWOPAGES : Designed to bring high-end aesthetics into everyday living, this collection focuses on accessible luxury. With its palette of earthy tones and soft neutrals, each piece offers elevated design that harmonizes with any interior style.

Stefana Silber x TWOPAGES : Inspired by nature and texture, this collection blends soft, organic materials with calming hues, offering a sense of grounded elegance and elevated simplicity that fits both traditional and modern interiors.

Amy Switzer x TWOPAGES : This velvet-forward collection features bold patterns, rich textures, and vintage-inspired motifs. Known for its deep jewel tones and layered neutrals, the collection embodies Amy’s signature style: expressive, artful, and timeless.

As part of its 10th anniversary initiative, TWOPAGES launched the contest to engage designers, artists, and home creators worldwide in co-branded business collaboration. To date, the brand has confirmed over ten designer curtain collections for release in the second half of 2025, several of which are directly sourced from this year’s submissions.

This model of collaboration blends professional opportunity with artistic freedom, creating a space where creativity is both recognized and realized.





Judging Panel Highlights

To ensure a fair and professional evaluation, TWOPAGES brought together a panel of industry experts with deep experience in surface design, interior styling, and creative direction. The 2025 jury includes:

Bonnie Christine ( @bonniechristine ) - Artist, surface pattern designer, and inspiring educator for creatives around the world.

) - Artist, surface pattern designer, and inspiring educator for creatives around the world. Hema Persad ( @hemaapersad ) - Founder of Sagrada Studio, AD New American Voice. A celebrity interior designer known for blending cultural references with a refined sense of modern living.

Each submission was assessed against a weighted scoring system designed to balance creativity with market and production realities. Entries were evaluated based on:

Innovation (45%): originality of concept and integration of cultural and contemporary aesthetics

originality of concept and integration of cultural and contemporary aesthetics Market Potential (35%): relevance to TWOPAGES’ audience and commercial adaptability

relevance to TWOPAGES’ audience and commercial adaptability Production Feasibility (20%): alignment with manufacturing capacity and cost-efficiency



The Future of Co-Creation

The TWOPAGES X Design Contest marks a milestone in the brand’s evolution, celebrating a decade of creativity while signaling its long-term commitment to co-creation in home décor. With a standout group of finalists, experienced industry judges, and multiple collaborations already underway, TWOPAGES continues to identify new voices and transform them into market-ready collections.

The contest will officially conclude with the announcement of winners in October. In the meantime, the top six finalist designs have entered the product development stage, moving from concept to prototype as part of TWOPAGES’ exclusive pattern-to-product process.

The contest is not only a new attempt to connect the brand with emerging creators, but also a prelude to broader innovation in the window treatment industry. Looking ahead, TWOPAGES remains committed to championing young design talent and pushing the boundaries of personalization in home decor.

