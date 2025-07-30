Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
30 July 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 29 July 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 455.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 461.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):457.556533

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of  1,235,352 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,510,455 have voting rights and 3,837,348 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE457.55653315,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
446461.5009:04:02LSE  
284460.0009:14:37LSE  
522460.0009:14:37LSE  
171460.0009:33:51LSE  
241460.0009:33:51LSE  
186460.0009:43:46LSE  
143459.5010:04:13LSE  
16459.5010:04:13LSE  
184459.5010:13:12LSE  
2459.5010:13:12LSE  
200459.0010:39:45LSE  
163459.5010:42:08LSE  
653460.0010:44:24LSE  
230459.0010:44:42LSE  
15459.5010:47:31LSE  
578459.5010:49:11LSE  
186458.5010:59:55LSE  
698458.5012:04:24LSE  
16458.0012:09:51LSE  
387458.0012:09:51LSE  
341458.0012:21:01LSE  
235458.0012:26:38LSE  
222457.0012:34:42LSE  
600456.0012:47:00LSE  
716455.5012:50:52LSE  
194455.0012:52:04LSE  
195455.0012:53:37LSE  
851456.0012:59:17LSE  
186456.5013:00:16LSE  
256456.0013:04:54LSE  
9455.5013:06:01LSE  
213455.5013:08:10LSE  
360455.5013:11:08LSE  
570455.5013:14:54LSE  
115455.5013:14:54LSE  
724456.0013:20:51LSE  
872457.5013:22:43LSE  
886457.0013:23:59LSE  
894457.0013:24:39LSE  
344457.0013:25:47LSE  
324457.0013:27:05LSE  
207457.0013:27:05LSE  
186457.5013:28:12LSE  
100457.0013:28:54LSE  
79457.0013:28:54LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


