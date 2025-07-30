Leading European Shipbuilder Selects Aino’s SaaS Platform

Aino Health AB (publ) has signed an agreement with one of Europe’s leading shipbuilding companies for the implementation of the Aino SaaS platform. The agreement covers 2,000 employees and aims to strengthen the customer’s proactive work ability management and employee well-being initiatives.

“We are proud that our platform will support this organization in improving work ability and reducing health-related risks across their operations,” says Jyrki Eklund, CEO of Aino Health.

Through the Aino platform, the customer will gain access to real-time data, automated early support processes, and root cause analysis tools – all designed to reduce sick leave and improve productivity. The implementation will begin during Q3 2025 with a phased rollout across production and administrative functions.

The agreement aligns with Aino Health’s strategic focus on the manufacturing industry and further strengthens the company’s position in the European market.

Jyrki Eklund

CEO Aino Health

Phone: +358 40 042 4221

jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions for Corporate health Management. Our comprehensive platform offers data-driven insights to enhance work ability, well-being and productivity, fostering high-performing organizations. By making health and wellness an integrated part of daily operations, we help reduce sickness absences, identify root causes of health challenges, and systematize proactive support for employees. For more information, please visit ainohealth.com.