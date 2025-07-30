Title Insurance Expert Patrick J. Corbett of Vanguard Research & Title Services Explains What Most People Get Wrong About Title Insurance in HelloNation Magazine

SYRACUSE, N.Y., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many homebuyers wonder, “Is owner’s title insurance required for homeowners?” and mistakenly believe they are automatically covered when purchasing a property. In HelloNation , Patrick J. Corbett of Vanguard Research & Title Services, Inc., explains why this common assumption can leave buyers vulnerable. While lenders require a title insurance policy to protect their financial stake, that coverage does not extend to the homeowner. Without an owner’s title insurance policy, buyers risk unexpected claims, legal disputes, and financial burdens tied to their property’s past.

Corbett emphasizes that owner’s title insurance is a one-time purchase made at closing that protects homeowners for as long as they own their property. It shields against hidden issues such as clerical errors in public records, forged signatures, undisclosed heirs, unpaid liens, and outstanding taxes from previous owners. These problems may not surface during the initial title search and can emerge years after closing, putting homeowners without an owner’s policy at significant risk.

Homebuyers often skip this protection believing it is unnecessary, but Corbett advises that doing so may lead to expensive legal battles or even loss of ownership. Owner’s title insurance provides peace of mind, covering legal fees, settling title disputes, and safeguarding the value of the property without ongoing premiums. As Corbett points out in What Most People Get Wrong About Title Insurance , the long-term security it offers far outweighs any perceived short-term savings.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/daf960fa-b189-4c04-9b40-d7763fb949ef