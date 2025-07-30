Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 45 – 2025

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

30 July 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 23 – 29 July 2025:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 1,827,500 524,065,586 23 July 2025 20,000 288.52 5,770,400 24 July 2025 18,000 287.32 5,171,760 25 July 2025 18,000 285.48 5,138,640 28 July 2025 18,000 289.01 5,202,180 29 July 2025 17,000 288.01 4,896,170 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 1,918,500 550,244,736

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 2,365,356 B shares corresponding to 1.12 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 23 – 29 July 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

