Real-Time Clock ICs Market Size to Hit USD 7.41 Billion by 2032, grow at a CAGR of 5.71% | SNS Insider

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Real-Time Clock ICs Market Size was valued at USD 4.77 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.41 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 5.71% over the forecast period 2025-2032.”

Rising Demand for Ultra-Low Power RTC ICs Drives Market Expansion

The Real-Time Clock (RTC) ICs market is growing at a rapid pace globally due to increasing adoption of real time clock IC applications in battery powered portable electronics which require accurate timekeeping while consuming as less power as possible. With the growth of wearables, IoT devices, smart meters and health monitors, the demand for ultra-low-power RTC ICs has grown. These integrated circuits (ICs) maintain time in battery-backed low-power or shutdown modes for true always-on capabilities necessary in modern connected devices. Their combination is crucial in applications that require reliability and low power consumption. As electronics continue to shrink and power budgets tighten, RTC ICs have become ubiquitous representing 80%+ of smartphones, smartwatches, and portable health monitors worldwide.

Real-Time Clock ICs Market Segment Overview: Interface, Mounting, Voltage & End-Use Trends (2024–2032)

By Interface

The Inter-Integrated Circuit (I2C) segment dominated the Real-Time Clock ICs Market in 2024, accounting for 72.04% in terms of Market share, due to low power consumption of the device, simpler pin configuration, and convenient integration into compact devices. NXP Semiconductors Has a Big Hand in Nurturing I2C RTC ICs for Wearables and Smart Home Devices

Driven by its high data transfer rate, reliability and increasing adoption in automotive and industrial applications, the SPI segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.76% (2025–2032).

By Mounting Type

Surface Mount held a market revenue share of 76.02 % in the Real-Time Clock ICs Market in 2024, as a result of its compact footprint and compatibility with automatic PCB assembly. The role of Texas Instruments has actually been to establish surface-mount RTC for industrial and also mobile applications to boost system performance as well as circuit density, especially for getting early RTC into high-volume consumer and IoT gadgets.

The Through Hole is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.68% (2025–2032), with its mechanical strength and durability in harsh industrial environments making it a common choice, backed by products from STMicroelectronics.

By Operating Voltage

In 2024, The 2.1V — 3.5V segment, which typically suits low-power, battery-powered applications the most extent, accounted the more revenue share of 57.93%. The RTC ICs are a cutting-edge product leading the world by ABLIC Inc., where this performance level is highly adopted to the smart Watch, wireless sensor, and health monitor, etc. as it has good energy saving performance and stable output.

The 3.6V – 6V segment is projected to grow at a 6.75% CAGR (2025–2032), while strong solutions in high-voltage industrial and automotive applications stand at a time with Renesas Electronics.

By End-use

Consumer Electronics was the largest segment, which accounted for a 33.08% revenue share in 2024, which is driven by rising adoption in smartphones, tablets and smart TVs. Analog Devices, Inc. Low-power RTC With RTCTM Solutions for always-on operation, these RTC solutions improve operation in sleep or shutdown mode with minimal system power during sleep or shutdown.

Automotive segment will register a 7.01% CAGR (2025–2032) owing to the rising adoption in electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles. This got support from automotive-grade RTCs for ADAS, telematics and event logging Infineon Technologies.

Asia Pacific Leads RTC ICs Market Amid Rising Global Adoption

In 2024, Asia Pacific held a prominent share of 36.74% revenue The new report on the Real-Time Clock (RTC) ICs Market high growth is bolstered by strong semiconductor infrastructure in the region coupled with cost-effective supply chain and mass production of electronics in China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, amongst others. RTC-enabled devices are used to sync clocks on smart city initiatives in more than 300 locations across Asia to save energy. Strong manufacturing capability and an increasing demand for IoT solutions lead China to dominate the region.

Driven by high-performance electronics, advanced R&D, and electrification, North America (CAGR 7.27%) will grow fastest from 2025–2032. U.S. comes first regionally benefitting from strong semiconductor base and high penetration of connected devices. The Industry 4.0 revolution alongside Europe’s automotive and industrial automation ecosystem strength is what is driving Europe growth.

Recent Developments:

In Dec 2024, STMicroelectronics has released the STM32N6, its first microcontroller with a dedicated NeuralART AI accelerator, targeting edge AI in industrial and consumer devices.

In April 2025, Renesas launched the RZ/V2N Evaluation Kit, featuring a quad-core MPU, DRP-AI accelerator, and advanced ISP for real-time embedded vision and edge AI applications.

