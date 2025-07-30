HTX Launches Crypto Gifts Feature: Ushering In the On-Chain Social Networking Carnival with 180,000 USDT in Giveaways





PANAMA CITY, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has officially rolled out its brand-new Crypto Gifts feature. This innovation is designed to seamlessly integrate digital assets into social sharing, moving them beyond traditional trading platforms. To celebrate, HTX is launching the limited-time Crypto Gifts Spree, live from now until August 24, 2025 at 04:00 (UTC). This event is held in partnership with diamond sponsors AITECH , LF , and ecosystem partners AVA and ZETA . During the campaign, users can create, share, and claim Crypto Gifts directly within the HTX app or on social platforms like X (formerly Twitter), to share a prize pool that could grow to 180,000 USDT.

HTX Crypto Gifts: Bridging Digital Assets and Social Sharing

HTX's Crypto Gifts feature offers a streamlined method for gifting15 major cryptocurrencies, including BTC , ETH , and USDT. Users can create gifts with either a random or fixed amount and share them via code, link, or exclusive poster with friends, even those who do not possess an HTX account. Unregistered users can claim and activate their gifts by simply providing an email address for signup. This eliminates onboarding friction and promotes organic social virality for crypto. Participants are encouraged to explore the HTX Crypto Gifts Spree for potential rewards.

Event 1: 7-Day Crypto Gift Airdrops on X - 30,000 USDT Up for Grabs

From July 30 to August 5, HTX will drop mystery Crypto Gifts daily at 03:00 (UTC) on its official X account @HuobiGlobal. Participation is open to all, once per day, with no HTX account required; an email address suffices for claiming.

To join it, you can follow @HuobiGlobal on X, check the airdrop tweet at 03:00 (UTC) daily, find and click on the Crypto Gifts link and claim your gift.

Event 2: Give Gifts, Get Rewarded - Earn up to 300% Bonuses

Users who send Crypto Gifts valued at 10 USDT or more and meet specified recipient and claim ratio thresholds will be eligible for up to 300% in bonus rewards. Supported cryptocurrencies feature designated tokens like AITECH, LF, AVA, ZETA, and major cryptos like BTC, ETH, USDT, and XRP .

For example, sending Crypto Gifts claimed by 50 users (with an 80% claim ratio) in a designated token qualifies the sender for a 200% bonus on the gift's value, up to 700 USDT. Additionally, users can receive up to 400 USDT for Crypto Gifts sent in the aforementioned major cryptos.

The campaign offers a dynamic prize pool. For every 5,000 additional gift recipients, the prize pool grows by 10,000 USDT, up to a maximum of 150,000 USDT.

How to Use Crypto Gifts: 3 Simple Steps to Send and One-Click to Claim

To send or claim, ensure your HTX app is updated (Android v10.53.1+ / iOS v10.54.0+) first:

Send Crypto Gifts : Open your HTX app, navigate to More > Crypto Gifts, and tap Send to enter the gift creation page. Select "Random Amount" or "Fixed Amount", input the desired amount and number of recipients, pick a cover and message, then tap Pay to generate a link or code for sharing.

: Open your HTX app, navigate to More > Crypto Gifts, and tap Send to enter the gift creation page. Select "Random Amount" or "Fixed Amount", input the desired amount and number of recipients, pick a cover and message, then tap Pay to generate a link or code for sharing. Share Anywhere : Distribute gifts via link, code, or poster, suitable for groups, DMs, or community airdrops.

: Distribute gifts via link, code, or poster, suitable for groups, DMs, or community airdrops. Claim Crypto Gifts: Recipients click the link, enter the code, or scan the QR to receive a gift. Unregistered users need to complete signup within 48 hours to activate their gifts while registered users will receive gifts in their Spot accounts.



HTX's Crypto Gifts feature enables users to surprise friends with cryptocurrencies, and earn rewards through social interactions, fostering a more connected on-chain social network. HTX plans to further enhance this feature by expanding support for additional tokens, aiming for deeper ecosystem integrations, and pushing the boundaries of on-chain social experiences.

Open the HTX app now and head to the Crypto Gifts zone to join the spree. Start sending, earning, and winning with a global community.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit HTX Square or https://www.htx.com/ , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord . For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com .

Disclaimer: This content is provided by HTX. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5a76cbb-f984-4ab7-883f-9c59a4c0c642