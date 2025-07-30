MEXC Reports 12% Decline in Syndicate Fraud Cases in Q2 2025, Blocks Over 70,000 Fraud Attempts

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has released its Q2 2025 Risk Control Summary, reporting a 12% quarter-over-quarter decrease in syndicate-related fraud attempts. The improvement follows a major wave of coordinated fraud attacks in Q1 and reflects the early success of the company’s strengthened risk control infrastructure and targeted regional interventions.

During Q2, MEXC’s systems detected and blocked 70,621 fraud attempts linked to 8,501 distinct criminal syndicates, demonstrating the platform’s enhanced ability to identify and intercept high-risk activity proactively.

Focused Regional Action

MEXC concentrated its risk mitigation efforts on historically vulnerable regions such as South Asia and Southeast Asia, deploying AI-powered monitoring models, activating regional security response teams, and scaling up user education initiatives.

Key achievements:

South Asia (India and Pakistan) showed a notable drop of 41% in fraud activity, attributed to targeted educational outreach and faster risk flagging protocols.

showed a notable drop of in fraud activity, attributed to targeted educational outreach and faster risk flagging protocols. While Southeast Asia saw a slight increase in fraud attempts ( +11% QoQ ), the growth has significantly slowed compared to the 1,300%+ spike in Q1 .

saw a slight increase in fraud attempts ( ), the growth has significantly slowed compared to the . The CIS region also recorded an 83% QoQ rise, which, although still elevated, represents a meaningful improvement over the 200%+ increase in Q1.



Taking a closer look at the Southeast Asia market, India accounts for 82% of the total cases in the region and has seen a 46% decrease. Within Southeast Asia, Indonesia remains the highest-risk jurisdiction, accounting for 73% of regional cases and seeing an 18% increase. Vietnam followed, contributing 16% of the cases and experiencing a 35% uptick.

AI-Driven Prevention and Platform Integrity

The integration of advanced AI risk models played a key role in identifying behavioral patterns associated with fraudulent activities. MEXC’s risk control system leverages AI-powered models to identify, flag, and intercept fraudulent behaviors in real time, enabling proactive prevention before harm is done. These models continuously analyze millions of on-chain and off-chain data points — including trading patterns, login behaviors, and network activity — to detect anomalies associated with known fraud syndicates and prohibited trading strategies. When triggered, the system can automatically restrict high-risk accounts, halt suspicious transactions, and escalate complex cases to human analysts for further investigation. This seamless collaboration between artificial intelligence and human oversight ensures that security responses are both fast and accurate.

In Q2, these AI systems played a critical role in reducing the execution probability of suspicious transactions, enhancing user protection without disrupting compliant trading behavior. MEXC also deployed algorithmic models designed to detect manipulative market practices such as wash trading, spoofing, and coordinated pump-and-dump schemes. By improving real-time visibility into transactional risk and market manipulation, MEXC strengthened its ability to enforce fair trading standards while preserving platform integrity. This AI-led approach not only deters bad actors but also builds long-term confidence among retail and institutional users alike.

Addressing User Confusion and Information Gaps

Despite improved security outcomes, MEXC continues to face challenges related to user misunderstanding of risk control mechanisms. In some cases, previously identified fraud groups have attempted to retaliate through coordinated misinformation campaigns, often exploiting the lack of familiarity new users have with platform compliance rules.

To address this, MEXC will launch a new platform-wide initiative in August focused on trading security and Risk Control education. The campaign will feature case study breakdowns of real incidents, educational content explaining risk controls and common violations, and practical guidance for secure and compliant trading. This transparency-focused initiative aims to build user confidence and ensure that every trader — from novice to advanced — can better navigate MEXC's systems while avoiding unintended violations.

Commitment to a Safer Market

“As fraud networks evolve, so must our response,” said Tracy Jin, COO of MEXC. “The gains we’ve made in Q2 are the result of early intervention, regional specialization, and smarter tools. But education remains key — we want users to understand not just what happens when an account is flagged, but why. Risk control is not punishment; it’s protection.”

MEXC remains committed to proactively identifying regional fraud trends, investing in both human oversight and automated intelligence, and creating a resilient, transparent trading ecosystem for the global crypto community.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

