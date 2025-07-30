SoftBank Vision Fund 2 Makes Strategic Investment in Classiq, Expanding Series C

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Classiq , the leader in quantum software development platforms, today announced an investment by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 with additional participation from CDP Venture Capital , Italy’s largest venture capital operator. The investment expands Classiq’s landmark Series C round and further strengthens Classiq’s position as the foundation for enterprise-scale quantum computing.

“SoftBank and CDP Venture Capital bring bold, long-term perspectives to deep tech,” said Nir Minerbi, CEO and co-founder of Classiq. “Their support reflects a strong belief in Classiq’s mission to unlock quantum computing for real-world applications and to shape the future of this transformative technology.”

SoftBank Vision Fund 2’s investment followed an in-depth evaluation by the company’s R&D team , which validated Classiq’s ability to generate high-performance quantum circuits that reduce computational costs and deliver superior results on today’s hardware. This alignment of technical vision strengthens the companies’ shared belief in the commercial viability of quantum computing in the near term.

CDP Venture Capital’s participation reflects strategic commitment to accelerating innovation and securing digital sovereignty in Italy through investment in foundational technologies like quantum computing. Its support marks an important milestone in strengthening Europe’s deep tech capabilities.

Classiq’s high-level development platform enables enterprises and researchers to design, synthesize and optimize sophisticated quantum circuits while abstracting away hardware-specific complexities. This approach makes quantum software development more accessible, scalable and future-ready across a wide range of use-cases.

The new capital will be used to accelerate product development, expand global partnerships and deepen customer engagements across industries including finance, automotive, telecommunications, energy, chemistry and pharmaceuticals.

About Classiq

Classiq Technologies, the leading quantum software company, provides a high-level quantum development platform (IDE, compiler and OS) that automates quantum programming, allowing enterprises and researchers to build sophisticated quantum applications without requiring deep quantum expertise or low-level coding. The Classiq platform leverages proprietary algorithmic quantum circuit compilation technology to quickly synthesize quantum circuits with millions of gates enabling sophisticated quantum programs that scale effortlessly, run on any quantum computer and reduce computational costs.