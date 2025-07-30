Marotta Reduces Lead Time 70% with First Additive Manufactured Valve Aboard a U.S. Navy Destroyer

MONTVILLE, N.J., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marotta Controls, a rapidly growing aerospace and defense supplier, has reached a major milestone in advanced manufacturing with the successful installation of its additively manufactured component aboard a U.S. Navy ship. The installation marks a breakthrough in accelerating additive manufacturing (AM) technologies from prototype to active-duty deployment, reinforcing the Navy’s push for supply chain modernization and fleet readiness.

The chilled water valve (Model MV286A) was installed in April 2025 aboard a U.S. Navy surface ship as part of a Navy-sponsored initiative to integrate additive manufacturing technology into fleet operations. The effort was funded by the Maritime Sustainment Technology and Innovation Consortium (MSTIC), a U.S. Navy OTA program focused on strategic introduction of advanced manufacturing solutions to the fleet.

“We remain committed to partnering with the Navy on advanced manufacturing techniques that push the technical envelope of performance – driving innovation without sacrificing quality and reliability,” said Bryan Begane, Vice President, Naval Systems, Marotta Controls. “This is one of the exciting steps Marotta has taken in our product roadmap that combines new elements and capabilities with our longstanding heritage in naval systems.”

The initiative began as a targeted response to longstanding supply chain challenges. Marotta selected the MV286A valve body as a candidate for redesign due to its historically long procurement time—29 weeks for a traditional sand-cast brass body—and significant quality control issues related to porosity and part rejection rates.

Marotta’s engineering team replaced the brass valve body with a requalified version produced via Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) using Inconel 625, a corrosion-resistant nickel superalloy. The result: a 70% reduction in lead time and a higher-performance component which met rigorous Navy requirements, such as high-impact shock per MIL-S-901E and vibration per MIL-STD-167-1, with ease.

NAVSEA approved the qualification reports, allowing shipboard integration. Three valves were installed as part of the MSTIC effort, offering both operational value and a validation point for broader AM adoption within naval systems.

“Producing a low-risk, high-volume component with AM allowed us to deliver quickly, meet stringent naval requirements, and position ourselves to support future readiness needs,” added Begane. “We’re proud to be supporting the Navy’s investment in advanced manufacturing.”

This milestone underscores Marotta’s role in strengthening defense supply chains through precision engineering and smart manufacturing. As additive manufacturing matures, the company plans to expand AM integration across a wider portfolio of components supporting air, land, sea, and space domains.

For more information about Marotta Controls, visit https://marotta.com.

About Marotta Controls

Founded in 1943, Marotta Controls is a fully integrated solutions provider that designs, develops, qualifies, and manufactures innovative systems and sub-systems for the aerospace and defense sectors. Our portfolio includes pressure, power, motion, fluid, and electronic controls for tactical systems, shipboard and sub-sea applications, satellites, launch vehicles, and aircraft systems. With over 200 patents, Marotta Controls continues to build on its legacy as a highly respected, family-owned small business based in the state of New Jersey. X/Twitter: @marottacontrols; LinkedIn: Marotta Controls, Inc.

