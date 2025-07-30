Bitget Wallet Launches $777K Altventure Campaign as Altseason Momentum Builds





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has launched Altventure , a month-long initiative designed to help users navigate the evolving altcoin market. With a $777,000 prize pool and a series of online forums and trading challenges, the campaign arrives as momentum builds around a potential altcoin season.

After months of Bitcoin-led strength, capital is gradually rotating into smaller-cap tokens. Activity is rising across ecosystems like Ethereum, Solana, Base, and BNB Chain, driven by narratives such as memecoins, AI, real-world assets, and infrastructure. While a full-fledged altseason has yet to materialize, early signals such as surging DEX volumes and developer activity suggest a familiar rotation pattern, coinciding with Ethereum's 10th anniversary, a milestone that highlights the altcoin sector's evolution into a diverse, multichain ecosystem shaping the next wave of onchain innovation.

"Altcoin discovery today requires more than luck—it demands access to signals, liquidity, and insights across chains," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "We launch this Altventure initiative in response to that demand. We are building the wallet to be where the next trade is discovered, discussed, and made — it's a window into the next market cycle."

Bitget Wallet is positioning itself at the center of this shift. Supporting over 130 blockchains, the wallet enables one-click swaps across 29 chains and aggregates liquidity from hundreds of DEXs. Tools like Hot Picks, Alpha dashboards, and MemeScan help users surface and assess trending tokens, while the built-in GetGas feature abstracts away native gas payments, streamlining the cross-chain trading experience.

Running through September 1, Altventure will feature weekly X Spaces and discussions with protocol teams and analysts to explore the narratives shaping this market rotation. The trading challenge is structured in two phases. The first, launched on July 24, includes trading incentives for swaps and contracts. The second phase begins August 5 and introduces gamified altcoin predictions and leaderboard-based rewards. Participants can earn points redeemable for USDT via onchain airdrop.

For more information, visit the Altventure official website and Bitget Wallet blog .

