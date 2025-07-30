Plastic Welding Equipment Market is Projected with a Value of USD 2.62 Billion by 2032, Driven by Surging Demand in Lightweight Automotive Components | SNS Insider

Austin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Plastic Welding Equipment Market Size was valued at USD 1.58 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.62 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.55% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

Innovations and rising EV demand accelerate the adoption of advanced plastic welding equipment across the automotive and electronics manufacturing industries.

The Plastic Welding Equipment Market is expanding rapidly, driven by growing automotive lightweighting trends, electronics applications, and automation. The U.S. Department of Commerce (2024) reported a 12% rise in automotive plastics demand from 2022 to 2024, boosting precision welding equipment needs. Branson launched an ultrasonic welding system for EV battery casings in 2023, reflecting industry innovation. Meanwhile, over 60% of automotive suppliers planned higher investment in vibration and hot plate welding to meet environmental regulations, supported by advances in laser and infrared technologies worldwide.





The U.S. Plastic Welding Equipment market is valued at USD 0.26 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 0.45 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 6.98%.

The U.S. Plastic Welding Equipment Market is expanding, fueled by rising EV production, increasing investment in automated manufacturing, and innovations from leading players like Dukane and Emerson. According to the Plastics Industry Association (2024), U.S. manufacturers boosted capital expenditure in automated ultrasonic systems by 15% over two years, reflecting demand for precision and efficiency.

Key Players:

Plastic Welding Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.58 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.62 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.55% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Technology (Ultrasonic Welding, Vibration Welding, Laser Welding, Infrared Welding, Spin Welding, Hot Plate Welding, Others)

• By Type (Automatic, Semi-automatic, Manual)

• By Application (Automotive, Electronics & Electrical, Packaging, Medical, Consumer Goods, Others)

Segment Analysis

By Technology, the Ultrasonic Welding Segment dominated the Plastic Welding Equipment Market in 2024, with a 32% Market Share.

The dominance is due to its suitability for high-volume automotive, medical, and electronics components. Dukane’s systems weld delicate EV battery sensors quickly and reliably, while Emerson launched an ultrasonic system for sustainable packaging in March 2024. These advances meet growing eco‑friendly demands. Regulatory pressure for safer, lighter vehicles further fuels adoption, making ultrasonic welding the go‑to solution for precision, speed, and consistent bond quality in complex plastic assemblies.

By Type, the Automatic Segment dominated the Plastic Welding Equipment Market in 2024, with a 48% Market Share.

The dominance is due to manufacturers embracing Industry 4.0 and investing in fully automated systems to cut labor costs and boost consistency. The U.S. Census Bureau (2023) noted a 10% YoY rise in automation equipment imports. Leister and Herrmann launched AI‑integrated machines that track and correct weld defects in real time. Automation is especially vital in automotive and packaging, where high production speed, accuracy, and traceability directly impact competitiveness.

By Application, the Automotive Sector dominated the Plastic Welding Equipment Market in 2024, with a 35% Market Share.

The dominance is due to rising lightweighting trends and surging EV production requiring precision plastic welding. The U.S. Department of Energy (2023) reported EV output rose over 20% from 2022 to 2023. Leading OEMs like Ford and Tesla invested in ultrasonic and vibration welding for dashboards, fluid tanks, and battery packs. Demand is reinforced by stricter crash safety standards and consumer preference for fuel‑efficient, lightweight vehicles built with advanced welded plastic components.

By Region, Asia Pacific dominated the Plastic Welding Equipment Market in 2024, Holding A 38% Market Share.

The dominance is due to rapid industrialization, major automotive hubs in China, Japan, and South Korea, and booming electronics output. Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (2023) recorded a 9% YoY rise in plastic processing machinery investment. China’s EV surge and government backing encourage new welding system installations. Cost advantages in labor and materials, plus local innovation in the medical and packaging sectors, further strengthen Asia Pacific’s leadership.

USPs of the Plastic Welding Equipment Market

Capital Expenditure Investment Trends - Helps identify where competitors and industry leaders are allocating funds, guiding your own strategic investment and capacity planning decisions.

Helps identify where competitors and industry leaders are allocating funds, guiding your own strategic investment and capacity planning decisions. Automation and Robotics Adoption Trends - Reveals how faster automation uptake is reshaping productivity and cost efficiency, helping you benchmark and plan modernization.

Reveals how faster automation uptake is reshaping productivity and cost efficiency, helping you benchmark and plan modernization. Industry 4.0 Integration Levels - Shows the extent of digital and smart technology integration, informing your roadmap for operational excellence and real-time data use.

Shows the extent of digital and smart technology integration, informing your roadmap for operational excellence and real-time data use. Regulatory Compliance Cost Trends - Highlights the evolving cost impact of regulations, allowing better forecasting and proactive compliance budgeting.

Recent Developments

In May 2025, Telsonic inaugurated a new sales office in India, expanding its global footprint and enhancing customer service in the Asia Pacific region.

inaugurated a new sales office in India, expanding its global footprint and enhancing customer service in the Asia Pacific region. In April 2025, Emerson announced in April 2025 the upcoming launch of its Branson Polaris Integrated Ultrasonic Welder, an all-in-one unit combining actuator, power supply, and controls for streamlined operation.

