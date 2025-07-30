York Baur Joins Lone Wolf Technologies as Chief Industry Relations Officer

DALLAS, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lone Wolf Technologies, a leader in residential real estate software solutions, is proud to announce York Baur has joined as Chief Industry Relations Officer. With a well-established reputation for innovation and leadership in real estate technology, Baur brings unparalleled expertise to his new role, further driving Lone Wolf’s mission to empower real estate professionals.

Baur’s remarkable career includes his tenure as the founding CEO of MoxiWorks, where he established a company that supports more than 800 residential real estate brokerages and 400,000 agents. His exceptional talent for aligning technological advancements with industry needs has earned him recognition as a respected leader and a trusted ally to brokers and agents alike.

"York embodies the same core belief that drives Lone Wolf, that technology should enhance and amplify an agent's strategy, not compete with it," said Jimmy Kelly, CEO Lone Wolf Technologies. "We are thrilled to welcome him to the team, and we’re confident that his leadership will deepen our connection to the industry while advancing our mission of delivering solutions that real estate professionals genuinely rely on to succeed."

“With Lone Wolf, I see a shared vision of providing the industry with technology that empowers agents to be even more effective,” said Baur. “Both Lone Wolf and I believe that technology should be a tool—one that brings an agent’s strategy to life and helps them achieve exceptional results for their clients.”

This appointment reflects Lone Wolf's commitment to developing advanced technology solutions with a customer-first approach. By consistently listening to and addressing the unique challenges of agents, brokers, and transaction coordinators, Lone Wolf seeks to deliver innovations that simplify complex operations while increasing efficiency and profitability.

This year, Lone Wolf has taken major steps to deepen its understanding of the evolving needs of the industry. The launch of the Customer Advisory Board brought a direct line to the voices of our partners and customers, ensuring the solutions we build reflect their real-world challenges and aspirations. Welcoming York to the team adds a powerful new channel for meaningful, ongoing dialogue with the industry, reinforcing our promise to remain closely aligned with those we serve.

As Lone Wolf continues to expand Lone Wolf Foundation, a unified industry cloud designed to simplify workflows and connect every touchpoint in the real estate journey, York’s vision and expertise will accelerate the evolution and adoption of this strategy across the industry, helping more professionals unlock transformative value from this innovative technology.

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada, the U.S., and Latin America. With cloud solutions for agents, teams, brokers, franchises, MLSs, and associations alike, the company provides the tools needed to amaze clients, build businesses, and improve profits—from leads to transactions and beyond. Lone Wolf is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

