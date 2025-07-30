StarRez Announces Leadership Transition: Travis Knipe Elevated to Executive Chairman, Jason Day Named CEO

DENVER, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarRez, the global market leader in student housing and residential accommodation software, today announced a planned executive leadership transition. Travis Knipe, who has served as Chief Executive Officer since 2005, will become Executive Chairman. Jason Day, currently Chief Revenue Officer since 2022, will be promoted to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Travis Knipe will continue to be a strong ambassador for StarRez and provide strategic guidance and oversight as Executive Chairman, focusing on long-term strategy, product vision, partnerships, and industry engagement. Jason Day will lead StarRez’s executive leadership team, operations and drive revenue growth across global markets, capitalizing on his deep knowledge of customer needs and proven leadership.

“Travis has guided StarRez with vision and purpose, building on the legacy of his father the late Alan Knipe that founded the company with a passion for technology, people and solving problems. Travis has been an outstanding leader, growing our global presence and driving our mission to empower residential communities. As Executive Chairman, Travis continues that mission, guiding our broader vision at a time when universities and property managers are rapidly transforming their operational and digital infrastructure," said Day. "I am honored to serve as CEO and look forward to building on the strong foundation he has established, while continuing our commitment to thriving communities and innovation."

Jason Day is stepping into the CEO role at a major inflection point for the company as it continues to expand with its on- and off-campus housing platform (College Pads), Conference & Events and StarRez (artificial and smart) Intelligence. Jason Day brings more than 20 years of industry expertise and has a track record of driving growth. He has held leadership roles at Zego, Accruent and Nokia, where he was lauded for his ability to grow global business operations, customer-centric leadership, and a penchant for creating high-performing teams. His appointment marks a concerted effort to grow StarRez’s impact and innovation footprint.

Under Travis Knipe’s leadership, StarRez pioneered innovative student housing solutions and residential communities that now support over 1,400 clients in more than 25 countries and more than 4 million beds on- and off-campus worldwide, empowering institutions to engage residents, streamline operations, and create thriving communities.

Travis Knipe added: "After leading the company through a pivotal growth phase over the last 5 years, I am thrilled to step into the Executive Chairman role and continue contributing at a strategic level while empowering Jason to steer the company into its next chapter. StarRez has been an amazing part of my life, and I am very grateful for the opportunity to work with so many talented people along the way — both our teams and our customers. Jason is a phenomenal leader and exemplifies the values of StarRez. I am incredibly excited to support him as he leads the journey going forward."

To learn more about StarRez, visit StarRez.com and follow StarRez on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/starrez.

About StarRez

StarRez is the global leader in student housing software, providing innovative solutions for on and off-campus housing management, resident wellness and experience, and revenue generation. Trusted by 1,400+ clients across 25+ countries, StarRez supports more than 4 million beds annually with its user-friendly, all-in-one platform, delivering seamless experiences for students and administrators. With offices in the United States, Australia, the UK, and India, StarRez blends the robust capabilities of a global organization with the personalized care and service of a trusted partner. For more information, visit www.starrez.com.

Press Contact: Caroline Hansen [chansen@wearecsg.com]