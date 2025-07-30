Cologix Releases Annual ESG Report Highlighting Focus on Responsible Growth and the Importance of Connectivity

DENVER, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix , a leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company in North America, today released its fifth annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, demonstrating continued momentum toward sustainable operations, inclusive growth and transparent governance.

The report outlines key performance metrics and milestones achieved in FY2024 as Cologix expanded its platform and customer ecosystem while maintaining focus on long-term ESG goals.

“Last year was a landmark year for our team and our business. As our footprint grew significantly, we remained grounded in our values as well as committed to reducing our environmental impact, investing in our people and maintaining the trust of our partners and communities,” said Laura Ortman, CEO of Cologix. “Our 2024 ESG Report reinforces how we are scaling responsibly, anchoring our growth in sustainability, transparency and the power of connection.”

Key highlights from the Cologix 2024 ESG Report include:

Continuing Investment in Carbon-Free Energy and Environmental Stewardship : Cologix maintained 65% carbon-free energy use across its growing data center footprint and held emissions intensity flat year-over-year, despite a 40%+ increase in square footage. The company’s facilities achieved an average Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.486, outperforming the global industry average and reflecting its commitment to energy-efficient operations. In 2024, the company invested $17 million in ESG-related capital projects, bringing its total to more than $48 million in ESG-related CapEx since 2016. Cologix also launched the ISO 14001 certification process for all facilities and expanded ENERGY STAR certification in the U.S. In addition, the report highlights the company’s AI-powered cooling projects, including a 67-unit sensor-based optimization deployment at SV1 in California.





Advancing Scope 3 Emissions and Sustainable Construction : Cologix continued improving emissions transparency by expanding Scope 3 reporting. The report also details a new fuel cell deployment in Ohio, delivering cleaner energy solutions in partnership with local utilities.





Fostering Employee Wellbeing and Engagement : Cologix reached an all-time high of more than 430 employees and achieved a +52 Net Promoter Score in its 2024 engagement survey. The company maintained zero lost-time injuries, hosted more than 25 employee connection events, launched new wellbeing programs such as Kindness Week and provided two designated Wellbeing Days. Participation in volunteer programs more than doubled, and charitable giving through Cologix Cares supported both global nonprofits and local disaster relief.





Supporting Inclusive Growth and Professional Development : The company continued investing in leadership training, including introducing training for new managers. Cologix also ensured 100% completion of social, culture and ethics training across its workforce and expanded its Local ESG Teams to eight markets.





Upholding Governance and Security Standards: Cologix upheld 100% compliance across all facilities with ISO 27001, SOC 1 & 2, HIPAA and PCI-DSS certifications and reported zero data breaches. Its ESG Steering Committee held more than 12 meetings, with regular updates to the CEO and Board. The company also completed a comprehensive audit of data privacy practices and maintained 99.999% uptime across its North American footprint.



Download the full Cologix ESG Report 2024 to learn more about the company’s progress across environmental, social and governance priorities.

