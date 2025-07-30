BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs in July 2025

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world’s longest-serving exchange, announced strong growth momentum following its strategic expansion of spot and futures trading pair offerings. The platform added over 80 new spot pairs in July 2025, bringing the total number of spot pairs to more than 300 and the total number of futures pairs to over 380.

This expansion has driven significant growth, with daily average spot trading volume surpassing $4.5 million in the first three weeks of July, representing a 35% month-over-month increase.

The expansion includes popular tokens, including SPX6900 (SPX), Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), Movement (MOVE), Magic Eden (ME), Useless Coin (USELESS), Vine Coin (VINE), Zora (ZORA), reflecting BTCC's commitment to providing traders with immediate access to trending cryptocurrencies. These new listings complement the exchange's existing strong performers, with MANTA, XRP, BTC, ETH, and SOL leading spot trading volumes. At the same time, XRP, ETH, BTC, SOL, DOGE, and PENGU dominate futures trading activity.

"We've seen tremendous momentum as crypto markets recover, which is why we've been rapidly expanding our spot listings since Q2 this year," said Alex Hung, Head of Operations at BTCC.

"Our focus has been on bringing the hottest new tokens to our users quickly to give them access to the trading opportunities they're looking for. The spot market is incredibly dynamic, and we're making it a key priority in the coming months to drive our continued growth."

To capitalize on this momentum, BTCC has launched Round 6 of its Hot Coins Trading Week campaign, which highlights trending coins including SPK, PENGU, and PUMP alongside other popular tokens. The campaign offers enhanced trading opportunities and substantial rewards for both new and existing users.

The rapid expansion demonstrates BTCC's data-driven approach to meeting market demands, with the platform's comprehensive offering now spanning major cryptocurrencies, DeFi tokens, and emerging altcoins across both spot and futures markets.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange with the vision to make crypto trading reliable and accessible to everyone. With a strong presence in over 100 countries and regions and a user base of over 9.1 million, BTCC continues to deliver innovation, security, and an unmatched user experience in the cryptocurrency world.

