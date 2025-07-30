Clermont-Ferrand- July 30, 2025

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Implementation of a partial share buyback management agreement

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN has called on the assistance of an Investment Services Provider for the implementation of its Share Buyback Program as authorized by the Shareholders Meeting of May 16, 2025.

Under the terms of the Agreement signed on July 29, 2025, the parties agree that the Investment Services Provider will sell a certain number of COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN shares, representing a maximum of €265,000,000, to COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN, which undertakes to buy them, between August 01, 2025 and November 28, 2025, at an average price to be determined objectively and independently by the market over the duration of the Agreement, less a guaranteed discount. The price may not exceed the maximum purchase price approved by the Shareholders Meeting of May 16, 2025.

All of the shares bought back under the Agreement will be cancelled.

