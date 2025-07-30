Luxury Powerhouse Brett Zebrowski Joins eXp Realty; His 90-Agent Boutique Closed $750M in 2024

BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that Palm Realty Boutique, a powerhouse independent brokerage in Southern California founded by Brett Zebrowski, has joined eXp Realty.

In 2024, Zebrowski’s 90-agent team generated $750 million in sales on 370 units. The boutique firm will join eXp’s luxury division, continuing its legacy of serving high-end clientele throughout the South Bay, Playa Del Rey, and Beverly Hills.

Zebrowski, a Cleveland-born, Virginia-raised entrepreneur who built Palm Realty Boutique from the ground up, said the decision to align with eXp came down to one thing: scale without sacrifice.

“We’ve been courted by national brokerages for years, but I never wanted to lose what made us special,” said Zebrowski. “eXp lets us keep our brand, our culture, and everything we’ve built and then gives us a Ferrari engine to power it further. We now have the tech, tools, and global platform to amplify everything we do best.”

The move to eXp allows Palm Realty Boutique to maintain its identity and white-glove service model while gaining the operational horsepower of the world’s most agent-centric brokerage. Zebrowski, who also founded PIER Escrow and the Zebrowski Group, was particularly impressed by eXp’s leadership and human-centered support.

“Every person I spoke to at eXp, from CEO Leo Pareja to the growth team, gave me their time and attention. That meant something. We’re aligning with a company that’s profitable, proven, and built to adapt to the future. This is about smart growth.”

Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty, praised Zebrowski’s decision and the cultural alignment.

“Brett and his team represent the best of boutique luxury real estate; high-touch service, deep community roots, and incredible results,” said Pareja. “At eXp, we empower leaders like Brett to keep doing what makes them great while removing the barriers to scaling even further. We’re proud to welcome Palm Realty Boutique to eXp.”

Palm Realty Boutique’s agents, already entrenched in celebrity and ultra-luxury real estate, will now have access to eXp Luxury’s global referral network, cutting-edge marketing tools, and wealth-building opportunities through revenue share and equity.

“This isn’t a goodbye to who we are,” he said. “It’s a hello to what we can become.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with nearly 81,000 agents across 28 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com.

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

