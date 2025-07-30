Gill, Denson & Company Launches Property Tax Relief Program for Flood Victims

Austin, TX, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the devastating floods that have impacted communities across Central Texas, Gill, Denson & Company is proud to announce a new relief program offering free disaster exemption filing services to affected property owners.





Gill, Denson & Company Disaster Support Program

The Texas Property Tax Code allows property owners whose properties were damaged by at least 15% in a governor-declared disaster area to apply for a temporary exemption, which can significantly reduce their property tax bill for the year. However, many homeowners are unaware of this option or are overwhelmed by the process during an already stressful time.

“As a property tax firm deeply rooted in Central Texas, we believe it’s our responsibility to step up and support our neighbors,” said Charles Denson, co-founder of Gill, Denson & Company. “This exemption can make a meaningful difference in people’s finances while they rebuild. We also want to make sure no one leaves that help on the table simply because they don’t know where to start.”

Many property owners find the exemption application process confusing or don’t realize they qualify at all. Forms must be filled out correctly and submitted to the appraisal district by a specific deadline. By offering hands-on support, Gill, Denson & Company hopes to ensure that no one misses this opportunity simply because they lacked guidance or access to the right information.

Gill, Denson & Company will prepare and file disaster exemptions at no cost for any property owner whose home or building was damaged in the recent floods. Exemption applications are subject to appraisal district approval and savings are not guaranteed.

“We’ve seen firsthand how property taxes can be a heavy burden, especially after a disaster,” said Richie Gill, co-founder of the firm. “If we can lift that burden even a little, it’s worth it.”

To learn more about the program or to sign up for assistance, visit our disaster support program webpage or contact Gill, Denson & Company .

About Gill, Denson & Company



Gill, Denson & Company serves the real estate industry with leading property tax advising services. Our company is built around a foundation of trusted relationships with property owners and business operators. Our team works closely with our clients to successfully reduce their annual property tax expense.

Press inquiries

Gill, Denson & Company

https://gilldenson.com

Gill, Denson & Company Press

press@gilldenson.com

(800) 918-3502





