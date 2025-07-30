Oxbridge / SurancePlus to Attend Rare Evo 2025 in Las Vegas

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: OXBR) (“Oxbridge Re”), a leader in digitizing reinsurance securities as tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), together with its subsidiary SurancePlus, today announced its participation in Rare Evo 2025, a premier blockchain convention held August 6–10, 2025 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rare Evo brings together blockchain projects, industry leaders, investors, and developers in a celebration of decentralized innovation and interoperability. With hundreds of exhibitors, capital allocators, and developers in attendance, the event is designed to foster collaboration across ecosystems and bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3.

At Rare Evo, the Oxbridge / SurancePlus team will engage with a broad network of blockchain and financial market participants to showcase its category-defining tokenized reinsurance securities, and to advance discussions surrounding its partnership with Midnight—a next-generation privacy blockchain from the creators of Cardano, led by founder Charles Hoskinson.

Jay Madhu, Chairman and CEO of Oxbridge and SurancePlus, commented: “Rare Evo provides a valuable opportunity to connect with partners and leaders across the Web3 ecosystem. We look forward to discussing our work in tokenized reinsurance and how our partnership with Midnight will support enhanced privacy and interoperability for investors.”

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR, OXBRW) (“Oxbridge”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc., Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc. (“SurancePlus”), has developed the first “on chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non U.S. investors.

