Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
31 July 2025

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 30 July 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 455.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 458.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):457.166533

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of   1,250,352 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,495,455 have voting rights and 3,852,348 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE457.16653315,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
354458.5009:03:25LSE  
290458.5009:06:58LSE  
828457.5009:15:18LSE  
94457.0009:15:18LSE  
270457.0009:15:18LSE  
83457.0009:15:18LSE  
246457.5009:15:18LSE  
94457.5009:15:18LSE  
42457.5009:15:18LSE  
413458.0009:22:17LSE  
400458.5009:57:34LSE  
433458.5009:57:34LSE  
828458.0009:58:12LSE  
754458.0009:58:12LSE  
62458.0009:58:12LSE  
582457.0009:58:48LSE  
670457.0009:58:49LSE  
776457.0010:02:06LSE  
745457.0010:02:54LSE  
197457.0010:02:54LSE  
730457.0010:06:45LSE  
718457.5010:16:06LSE  
380457.5010:16:06LSE  
22457.5010:16:06LSE  
317457.0010:16:06LSE  
22456.5010:36:08LSE  
205457.0010:48:36LSE  
525457.0010:48:36LSE  
298457.0010:56:30LSE  
147457.0011:03:09LSE  
137457.5011:22:35LSE  
283457.5011:22:39LSE  
56457.5011:26:40LSE  
127457.5011:30:30LSE  
200457.5011:31:01LSE  
339457.5011:34:27LSE  
600455.5015:26:01LSE  
758455.5015:26:01LSE  
110455.5015:26:01LSE  
831455.5015:27:02LSE  
34455.5015:29:04LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800


H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

 
About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information. 


