LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

15 January 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 14 January 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 23,652 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 433.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 440.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 437.028750

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,846,334 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 115,153,153 have voting rights and 1,194,650 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 437.028750 23,652

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 672 433.00 08:30:27 LSE 199 434.00 09:09:48 LSE 353 433.00 09:10:58 LSE 424 433.00 09:36:24 LSE 661 437.50 10:18:55 LSE 655 437.50 10:18:55 LSE 653 436.50 10:27:55 LSE 422 434.50 11:20:11 LSE 310 434.00 11:47:03 LSE 203 434.00 13:04:00 LSE 316 434.00 13:04:00 LSE 406 434.00 13:18:10 LSE 570 433.50 13:25:30 LSE 501 433.50 13:25:30 LSE 167 433.50 13:32:43 LSE 327 433.50 13:32:43 LSE 235 433.50 13:35:11 LSE 465 433.50 13:35:11 LSE 480 437.00 14:46:44 LSE 225 437.00 14:46:44 LSE 672 436.50 14:47:41 LSE 242 436.50 14:54:00 LSE 442 436.50 14:54:00 LSE 100 436.50 14:56:57 LSE 418 436.50 14:56:57 LSE 284 436.50 15:01:04 LSE 680 436.50 15:01:27 LSE 680 438.00 15:15:24 LSE 680 438.00 15:16:15 LSE 680 438.00 15:18:26 LSE 178 438.00 15:19:03 LSE 502 438.00 15:20:11 LSE 137 438.00 15:20:13 LSE 543 438.00 15:20:13 LSE 422 438.00 15:20:17 LSE 165 438.00 15:24:59 LSE 318 438.00 15:26:54 LSE 190 438.00 15:26:54 LSE 159 438.00 15:28:52 LSE 512 438.00 15:30:22 LSE 168 438.00 15:30:27 LSE 671 438.50 15:31:11 LSE 346 438.50 15:31:45 LSE 325 438.50 15:31:45 LSE 14 438.50 15:33:46 LSE 657 438.50 15:37:26 LSE 144 439.00 15:43:56 LSE 27 439.00 15:43:56 LSE 190 439.00 15:43:56 LSE 487 439.00 15:43:56 LSE 194 439.00 15:43:56 LSE 223 439.00 15:43:58 LSE 17 439.00 15:44:00 LSE 17 439.00 15:46:03 LSE 17 439.00 15:47:37 LSE 172 439.00 15:47:37 LSE 815 439.00 15:47:37 LSE 223 439.50 15:53:20 LSE 223 439.50 16:01:44 LSE 648 439.50 16:01:44 LSE 100 439.50 16:01:44 LSE 123 439.50 16:01:48 LSE 203 439.50 16:01:48 LSE 223 439.50 16:23:29 LSE 223 440.00 16:26:29 LSE 746 440.00 16:26:29 LSE 208 440.00 16:27:21 LSE

