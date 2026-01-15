Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
15 January 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:14 January 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:23,652
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):433.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):440.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):437.028750

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,846,334 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 115,153,153 have voting rights and 1,194,650 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE437.02875023,652

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
672433.0008:30:27LSE  
199434.0009:09:48LSE  
353433.0009:10:58LSE  
424433.0009:36:24LSE  
661437.5010:18:55LSE  
655437.5010:18:55LSE  
653436.5010:27:55LSE  
422434.5011:20:11LSE  
310434.0011:47:03LSE  
203434.0013:04:00LSE  
316434.0013:04:00LSE  
406434.0013:18:10LSE  
570433.5013:25:30LSE  
501433.5013:25:30LSE  
167433.5013:32:43LSE  
327433.5013:32:43LSE  
235433.5013:35:11LSE  
465433.5013:35:11LSE  
480437.0014:46:44LSE  
225437.0014:46:44LSE  
672436.5014:47:41LSE  
242436.5014:54:00LSE  
442436.5014:54:00LSE  
100436.5014:56:57LSE  
418436.5014:56:57LSE  
284436.5015:01:04LSE  
680436.5015:01:27LSE  
680438.0015:15:24LSE  
680438.0015:16:15LSE  
680438.0015:18:26LSE  
178438.0015:19:03LSE  
502438.0015:20:11LSE  
137438.0015:20:13LSE  
543438.0015:20:13LSE  
422438.0015:20:17LSE  
165438.0015:24:59LSE  
318438.0015:26:54LSE  
190438.0015:26:54LSE  
159438.0015:28:52LSE  
512438.0015:30:22LSE  
168438.0015:30:27LSE  
671438.5015:31:11LSE  
346438.5015:31:45LSE  
325438.5015:31:45LSE  
14438.5015:33:46LSE  
657438.5015:37:26LSE  
144439.0015:43:56LSE  
27439.0015:43:56LSE  
190439.0015:43:56LSE  
487439.0015:43:56LSE  
194439.0015:43:56LSE  
223439.0015:43:58LSE  
17439.0015:44:00LSE  
17439.0015:46:03LSE  
17439.0015:47:37LSE  
172439.0015:47:37LSE  
815439.0015:47:37LSE  
223439.5015:53:20LSE  
223439.5016:01:44LSE  
648439.5016:01:44LSE  
100439.5016:01:44LSE  
123439.5016:01:48LSE  
203439.5016:01:48LSE  
223439.5016:23:29LSE  
223440.0016:26:29LSE  
746440.0016:26:29LSE  
208440.0016:27:21LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


