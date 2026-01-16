Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
16 January 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:15 January 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:29,958
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):432.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):447.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):444.875192

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,876,292 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 115,123,195 have voting rights and 1,224,608 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE444.87519229,958

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
196435.0008:01:27LSE  
3432.0008:13:46LSE  
1433.5009:09:41LSE  
93438.0009:34:09LSE  
383438.0009:34:09LSE  
637439.5010:02:55LSE  
76439.5010:04:39LSE  
120439.5010:04:39LSE  
196440.0010:21:49LSE  
469439.5010:32:18LSE  
348439.5010:32:18LSE  
242439.5010:36:38LSE  
48439.5010:54:47LSE  
197439.5010:54:47LSE  
60439.5010:54:47LSE  
196440.5011:43:46LSE  
196440.5011:44:16LSE  
196442.0012:21:07LSE  
229442.0013:42:09LSE  
229442.0013:42:09LSE  
229442.0013:42:09LSE  
198442.0013:42:09LSE  
196442.5013:43:35LSE  
512443.0014:14:05LSE  
597443.0014:14:05LSE  
478442.0014:45:30LSE  
229442.0014:45:30LSE  
19442.0014:45:30LSE  
189442.0014:46:02LSE  
228442.0014:46:02LSE  
21442.0014:46:02LSE  
385442.0014:46:02LSE  
229442.0014:46:02LSE  
229442.0014:46:10LSE  
229442.0014:46:10LSE  
229442.0014:46:14LSE  
229442.0014:46:14LSE  
91442.0014:46:14LSE  
135442.0014:48:56LSE  
229445.0015:15:50LSE  
229445.0015:15:50LSE  
229445.0015:22:53LSE  
31445.0015:22:53LSE  
737445.5015:24:56LSE  
755445.5015:24:56LSE  
72446.5015:48:00LSE  
128446.5015:48:00LSE  
506446.0015:48:00LSE  
589445.5015:48:01LSE  
229445.5015:48:09LSE  
15445.5015:48:09LSE  
235445.5015:48:09LSE  
893445.5015:48:09LSE  
100445.5015:48:11LSE  
94445.5015:48:19LSE  
159445.5015:50:27LSE  
227445.5015:50:27LSE  
35445.5015:50:27LSE  
253446.0015:55:19LSE  
85446.0015:55:19LSE  
195446.0015:55:19LSE  
21446.0015:55:19LSE  
208446.0015:55:19LSE  
229446.0015:55:19LSE  
229446.0015:55:19LSE  
229446.0015:55:19LSE  
4446.0015:55:19LSE  
7446.0015:55:19LSE  
4446.5015:58:47LSE  
8446.5015:58:47LSE  
99446.5016:02:51LSE  
130446.5016:02:51LSE  
223446.5016:02:51LSE  
529446.5016:02:51LSE  
743447.0016:11:15LSE  
715447.0016:11:15LSE  
334447.0016:11:15LSE  
208447.0016:11:15LSE  
350447.0016:11:23LSE  
300447.0016:11:23LSE  
177447.0016:11:23LSE  
1,480447.0016:11:23LSE  
18447.0016:11:23LSE  
132447.0016:11:25LSE  
97447.0016:11:40LSE  
629447.0016:11:40LSE  
229447.0016:11:40LSE  
39447.0016:12:22LSE  
245447.0016:12:22LSE  
229447.0016:12:22LSE  
190447.0016:12:22LSE  
110447.0016:17:28LSE  
229447.0016:17:28LSE  
119447.0016:17:28LSE  
239447.0016:17:28LSE  
229447.0016:17:48LSE  
229447.0016:17:48LSE  
121447.0016:17:48LSE  
108447.0016:17:48LSE  
229447.0016:17:48LSE  
122447.0016:17:48LSE  
107447.0016:17:48LSE  
29447.0016:17:48LSE  
31447.0016:17:48LSE  
169447.0016:17:48LSE  
294447.0016:17:48LSE  
411447.0016:17:48LSE  
229447.0016:17:48LSE  
229447.0016:17:48LSE  
74447.0016:17:48LSE  
155447.0016:17:48LSE  
168447.0016:17:48LSE  
61447.0016:17:48LSE  
229447.0016:17:48LSE  
229447.0016:17:48LSE  
229447.0016:17:48LSE  
229447.0016:17:48LSE  
156447.0016:17:48LSE  
229447.0016:17:48LSE  
229447.0016:17:48LSE  
1447.0016:17:51LSE  
169447.0016:17:51LSE  
147447.0016:17:51LSE  
229446.5016:17:51LSE  
229446.5016:17:52LSE  
229446.5016:17:53LSE  
152446.0016:17:53LSE  
181446.0016:17:54LSE  
229446.0016:17:54LSE  
125446.0016:17:54LSE  
20446.5016:22:43LSE  
198446.5016:25:19LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


