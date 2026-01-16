LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

16 January 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 15 January 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 29,958 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 432.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 447.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 444.875192

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,876,292 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 115,123,195 have voting rights and 1,224,608 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 444.875192 29,958

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 196 435.00 08:01:27 LSE 3 432.00 08:13:46 LSE 1 433.50 09:09:41 LSE 93 438.00 09:34:09 LSE 383 438.00 09:34:09 LSE 637 439.50 10:02:55 LSE 76 439.50 10:04:39 LSE 120 439.50 10:04:39 LSE 196 440.00 10:21:49 LSE 469 439.50 10:32:18 LSE 348 439.50 10:32:18 LSE 242 439.50 10:36:38 LSE 48 439.50 10:54:47 LSE 197 439.50 10:54:47 LSE 60 439.50 10:54:47 LSE 196 440.50 11:43:46 LSE 196 440.50 11:44:16 LSE 196 442.00 12:21:07 LSE 229 442.00 13:42:09 LSE 229 442.00 13:42:09 LSE 229 442.00 13:42:09 LSE 198 442.00 13:42:09 LSE 196 442.50 13:43:35 LSE 512 443.00 14:14:05 LSE 597 443.00 14:14:05 LSE 478 442.00 14:45:30 LSE 229 442.00 14:45:30 LSE 19 442.00 14:45:30 LSE 189 442.00 14:46:02 LSE 228 442.00 14:46:02 LSE 21 442.00 14:46:02 LSE 385 442.00 14:46:02 LSE 229 442.00 14:46:02 LSE 229 442.00 14:46:10 LSE 229 442.00 14:46:10 LSE 229 442.00 14:46:14 LSE 229 442.00 14:46:14 LSE 91 442.00 14:46:14 LSE 135 442.00 14:48:56 LSE 229 445.00 15:15:50 LSE 229 445.00 15:15:50 LSE 229 445.00 15:22:53 LSE 31 445.00 15:22:53 LSE 737 445.50 15:24:56 LSE 755 445.50 15:24:56 LSE 72 446.50 15:48:00 LSE 128 446.50 15:48:00 LSE 506 446.00 15:48:00 LSE 589 445.50 15:48:01 LSE 229 445.50 15:48:09 LSE 15 445.50 15:48:09 LSE 235 445.50 15:48:09 LSE 893 445.50 15:48:09 LSE 100 445.50 15:48:11 LSE 94 445.50 15:48:19 LSE 159 445.50 15:50:27 LSE 227 445.50 15:50:27 LSE 35 445.50 15:50:27 LSE 253 446.00 15:55:19 LSE 85 446.00 15:55:19 LSE 195 446.00 15:55:19 LSE 21 446.00 15:55:19 LSE 208 446.00 15:55:19 LSE 229 446.00 15:55:19 LSE 229 446.00 15:55:19 LSE 229 446.00 15:55:19 LSE 4 446.00 15:55:19 LSE 7 446.00 15:55:19 LSE 4 446.50 15:58:47 LSE 8 446.50 15:58:47 LSE 99 446.50 16:02:51 LSE 130 446.50 16:02:51 LSE 223 446.50 16:02:51 LSE 529 446.50 16:02:51 LSE 743 447.00 16:11:15 LSE 715 447.00 16:11:15 LSE 334 447.00 16:11:15 LSE 208 447.00 16:11:15 LSE 350 447.00 16:11:23 LSE 300 447.00 16:11:23 LSE 177 447.00 16:11:23 LSE 1,480 447.00 16:11:23 LSE 18 447.00 16:11:23 LSE 132 447.00 16:11:25 LSE 97 447.00 16:11:40 LSE 629 447.00 16:11:40 LSE 229 447.00 16:11:40 LSE 39 447.00 16:12:22 LSE 245 447.00 16:12:22 LSE 229 447.00 16:12:22 LSE 190 447.00 16:12:22 LSE 110 447.00 16:17:28 LSE 229 447.00 16:17:28 LSE 119 447.00 16:17:28 LSE 239 447.00 16:17:28 LSE 229 447.00 16:17:48 LSE 229 447.00 16:17:48 LSE 121 447.00 16:17:48 LSE 108 447.00 16:17:48 LSE 229 447.00 16:17:48 LSE 122 447.00 16:17:48 LSE 107 447.00 16:17:48 LSE 29 447.00 16:17:48 LSE 31 447.00 16:17:48 LSE 169 447.00 16:17:48 LSE 294 447.00 16:17:48 LSE 411 447.00 16:17:48 LSE 229 447.00 16:17:48 LSE 229 447.00 16:17:48 LSE 74 447.00 16:17:48 LSE 155 447.00 16:17:48 LSE 168 447.00 16:17:48 LSE 61 447.00 16:17:48 LSE 229 447.00 16:17:48 LSE 229 447.00 16:17:48 LSE 229 447.00 16:17:48 LSE 229 447.00 16:17:48 LSE 156 447.00 16:17:48 LSE 229 447.00 16:17:48 LSE 229 447.00 16:17:48 LSE 1 447.00 16:17:51 LSE 169 447.00 16:17:51 LSE 147 447.00 16:17:51 LSE 229 446.50 16:17:51 LSE 229 446.50 16:17:52 LSE 229 446.50 16:17:53 LSE 152 446.00 16:17:53 LSE 181 446.00 16:17:54 LSE 229 446.00 16:17:54 LSE 125 446.00 16:17:54 LSE 20 446.50 16:22:43 LSE 198 446.50 16:25:19 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.