PRESS RELEASE

MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE – 31 JULY 2025

EXOSENS LAUNCHES A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

Exosens (the “Company”) announces the launch of a share buyback programme and has today entered into an agreement with an investment services provider to repurchase a maximum of 240,000 shares. The buyback period will commence on 31 July 2025 and end on 31 October 2025.

The shares repurchased under this mandate are intended to be used to cover performance share plans for employees of the Group.

This programme is implemented pursuant to the authorisation granted by the Company’s General Meeting of Shareholders held on 23 May 2025, under the terms of the 10th resolution. The purchase price shall not exceed the maximum price authorised by the shareholders at that meeting.

Further details on the programme can be found in section 7.3.4 of the 2024 Universal Registration Document of Exosens.

All information regarding share repurchases carried out under this programme will be made available on the Company’s website: www.exosens.com (under: Home > Investors > Regulated Information > Share Buyback Programme).

About Exosens

Exosens is a high‐tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high‐end electro‐optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as travelling wave tubes, advanced cameras, neutron & gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor‐made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 11 sites in Europe and North America, and employs over 1,900 employees. Exosens is listed on the compartment A of the Euronext Paris regulated market (ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2). Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including the SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap. For more information: www.exosens.com.

Investor relations

Laurent Sfaxi, l.sfaxi@exosens.com

Attachment