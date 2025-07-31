MEXC Concludes Golden Era Showdown with 350,000 USDT Gold Bar Awarded in Europe

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, held an offline awards ceremony in Europe to thank users for their enthusiastic participation in its Golden Era Showdown mid-year trading event. MEXC presented the 100-ounce gold bar grand prize, valued at 350,000 USDT, to the lucky winner.

The Golden Era Showdown attracted over 200,000 participants and unlocked a 4 million USDT prize pool during its three-week run. The event generated 376,908 daily scratch card chances, 16,635 weekly lucky draw chances, and 5,666 lucky lottery tickets.

Notably, the event's grand prize utilized an innovative Bitcoin blockchain hash methodology to ensure complete transparency and fairness. The ultimate lottery was determined by the last 5 digits of the first Bitcoin block hash generated after 12:00:00 UTC on July 4, 2025. The winning number was 70270, with winners selected by closest match. The 100-ounce gold bar (valued at 350,000 USDT) corresponded to lottery number 00270, while the 1 BTC prize (valued at approximately 110,000 USDT) was awarded to lottery number 05270.

Other major winners included 0.5 BTC (valued at approximately 55,000 USDT), lottery number 04270; 0.3 BTC (valued at approximately 33,000 USDT), lottery number 03270; and 0.1 BTC (valued at approximately 11,000 USDT), lottery number 02270. Additionally, detailed information about Expert Prize, Weekly Surprises, and Daily Prize winners can be found on the MEXC official website .

At the awards ceremony, winner Soufyan shared his initial reaction to the notification. "When I first got the notification, I couldn't believe it was real. I kept double-checking until I confirmed it was actually me," he said.

Soufyan has been using MEXC for about 1.5 years. Initially, he decided to switch to MEXC after hearing many positive reviews about its competitive low fees, frequent events, and generous user rewards. "Since I started using MEXC, I've barely used other platforms." Soufyan explained. When asked for advice to new investors, he suggested avoiding emotional trading and excessive leverage. He also expressed optimism about AI sector tokens this year, emphasizing those with real-world applications rather than speculative projects.

The success of Golden Era Showdown underscores MEXC's philosophy of putting users first through generous rewards and cutting-edge transparency measures. The event's record-breaking participation reflects the strong trust users place in the platform, while the seamless prize distribution demonstrates MEXC's commitment to empowering users and delivering on its promises.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

