MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum's 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off





VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced it has launched its exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering users the opportunity to share 100 ETH at unprecedented discount rates of up to 90% off in celebration of Ethereum's 10th anniversary.

MEXC Launchpad is an innovative token issuance platform that provides users with guaranteed access to high-quality projects at discounted prices. In its previous BTC discount purchase event, MEXC Launchpad attracted over 90,000 participants, with 28,000 successful subscribers and a total subscription volume exceeding $3.3 million. New users achieved returns of up to 902.5%, with an annual percentage yield (APY) of 23,530.2%, while existing users earned 25.0% returns with an APY of 651.2%.

Key Event Information

Event Timeline

Subscription Period: July 31, 2025, 08:00 (UTC) – August 21, 2025, 08:00 (UTC)

Allocation Period: August 21, 2025, 08:00 (UTC) - August 21, 2025, 10:00 (UTC)

Subscription Pools

New User Exclusive Pool

Subscription Price: 360 USDT

Total Supply: 60 ETH

Min. Subscription: 100 USDT

Max. Subscription: 200 USDT

To be eligible, new users must maintain a net deposit of at least 100 USDT, and complete at least 100 USDT in spot trading and 1,500 USDT in futures trading during the event period.

MX Pool (All Users)

Subscription Price: 1,360 MX

Total Supply: 40 ETH

Min. Subscription: 50 MX

Max. Subscription: 6,000 MX

To participate in the MX pool, users must complete at least 2,000 USDT in futures trading during the event.

Referral Rewards

Existing users can invite friends to join MEXC and share a 10,000 USDT bonus pool. Referrers will receive 20 USDT for each new user who signs up using their referral code and successfully subscribes to the USDT pool. Rewards are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

How to Participate:

Users must create a MEXC account (if they haven't already) and register for the event. Participants are required to complete Advanced KYC verification. Complete any required tasks and subscribe with MX or USDT during the Subscription Period. Subscriptions will be locked for final calculation during the Allocation Period.

MEXC's User-First Philosophy

This ETH Launchpad event embodies MEXC's unwavering commitment to prioritizing user benefits above all else through industry-leading discount rates. With industry-leading token listing efficiency, over 3,000 digital assets available, exceptional trading depth, low trading fees, and robust security infrastructure, MEXC has become the preferred platform for an increasing number of traders worldwide. MEXC will continue to roll out innovative events and substantial rewards that empower users and enhance their trading experience.

For more information and to participate in MEXC's ETH Launchpad, please visit here .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, daily airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

For media inquiries, please contact MEXC PR team: media@mexc.com

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article regarding cryptocurrencies does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, the fundamentals of projects, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

